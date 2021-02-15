Green Wave Boys split rivalry games

The Summerville Boys Basketball team put its Foors on the floor Feb. 10 and earned a key region victory.
The Green Wave claimed a 56-55 overtime victory at Ashley Ridge. It looked like the Swamp Foxes had the game in hand late in the third quarter, but Summerville rallied to force overtime and then outscored Ashley Ridge 5-4 during the extra three minutes of play.
“We knew going in AR would be ready to play and man did they take it to us in the first half,” Summerville coach David Long said. “After getting down 17 points late in the third, my guys really turned up the full court pressure. We were able to turn them over and we finally started making some shots. Credit to Coach (Curtis) Capers and his guys for playing so well.”
The Swamp Foxes hit a jump shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to go up 55-53. Summerville drove up court and Matty Foor drew a foul. After he missed the second free throw, the Green Wave grabbed the rebound to set up the winning play.
“We didn’t panic,” Long said. “We moved the ball and when Matty Foor drove baseline I saw it coming as his older brother cut to the front of the rim for the easy layup. Great composure and pass by Matty.”
Ryan Foor’s layup came with 1.6 seconds remaining, which wasn’t enough time for the Swamp Foxes to get off a makeable shot.
Matty Foor finished with a game-high 19 points. His brother and Elijah Horton both added 10 points for Summerville while Yannick Smith added 7. Ashley Ridge also had three players post double-digit scoring. Malik Freeman had 16 points while Trey Gadson had 12 and Joseph Scilampo had 10.
Two evenings later, Summerville closed out its region schedule by hosting Fort Dorchester. The Green Wave took a 26-23 lead into the half, but the Patriots rallied to lead 34-30 entering the fourth period. Fort Dorchester went on to claim a 47-38 victory and this year’s region championship.
“Foul trouble really hurt us against Fort D.,” Long said. “Both starting guards picked up two quick ones and had to sit. Freshman Yannick Smith was able to manage it the rest of the game but Matty Foor was whistled for a cheap one and eventually fouled out. I would have liked to see how that game would’ve played out with him in the game. Our game plan worked well and it had to against such a good team.”
Elijah Horton led the Summerville scorers with 12 points. Hayden Albo added 8 points for the Green Wave while Ryan Foor added 7. Demetris McKelvey led the Patriots with 14 points. O’Mar Green and Davion Joyner both added 11 points for Fort Dorchester.
The Patriots improved to 9-0 and as the region’s top seed will next play in the playoffs. Summerville fell to 8-2 with a 3-1 mark in region play. The Green Wave enters this week’s region tournament hoping to win two straight games in order to claim the region’s other playoff seed.
“I’m proud of my guys for the effort Friday night and really all season,” Long said. “We have experienced it all this season and sitting at 8-2 is a quite an accomplishment.”