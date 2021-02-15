Green Wave Boys split rivalry games

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.