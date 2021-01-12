Green Wave Boys may be hitting their stride

Members of the Green Wave Boys Basketball team are hoping their growing pains, as well as some of their physical pains, are behind them.
Last season a young Summerville squad finished with a 10-16 record and didn’t make the playoffs. The Green Wave is more experienced now and is out to a 5-1 start for its 2020-21 season. In December, the team split a two-game series with Wando, swept a two-game series with Cane Bay and swept a series with Berkeley.
Making that start even more impressive is that Matty Foor, who averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season, missed three of the first six games of the new season due to an injury.
“The team really stepped up after the knee injury to our second-year starting point guard Matty Foor,” Summerville coach David Long said. “We relied heavily on freshman Yannick Smith to shift over to point but everyone has contributed to offset the loss. Since his injury, every other player has played in every game.”
While running the Green Wave offense, Smith has averaged 15 points per game. Senior Ryan Foor also had some big games in December, when he averaged 11 points per game.
“The entire roster is contributing and that is a good thing with so many young players,” Long said. “Five of our 12 players are freshmen or sophomores and four of them are starters.”
Summerville opens region play later this month and coaches are optimistic Matty Foor can return to the lineup in time to help during its region schedule.
“We have blended well without Matty, but he certainly makes us a different team,” Long said. “Athletic trainer DJ Church was on duty during the injury and has been with him through the process. He has really helped Matty with rehab. I feel confident “Ice” will be back soon. He wants it badly and we need his leadership and skill set. I think Matty has learned something from sitting out and watching. He has been at every practice.”
On the horizon for Summerville are two games against each region opponents Ashely Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall and West Ashley. Summerville also has a two-game series against Goose Creek scheduled for the week of Feb. 9. However, all of the game cancelations earlier in the season are causing several Lowcountry teams to rework their schedule so that series may be cancelled.