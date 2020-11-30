Green Wave Boys looking to get back on track

The Green Wave Boys Basketball team aims to be more competitive.
Summerville finished last season at 10-16 and didn’t make the playoffs. However, this season the Wave returns three starters plus three other varsity lettermen.
“I feel good about his group of young men,” Summerville coach David Long said. “They have really worked hard since Nov. 2 coming off an unusually long break due to Covid shutdowns. Our squad is young again, however, we do return experience this time around which is much different from last season.”
Sophomore guard Matty Foor returns after averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game during the Wave’s last campaign. Junior guard Javari Stephens is also back after averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Freshman guard Yannick Smith is the third returning starter. After being called up from the Wave JV team late last season, Smith averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
Other members of the squad with varsity experience include senior forward Ryan Foor, junior forward OZiais Holmes and senior guard Lavell Glenn.
Junior center Hayden Albo has set the tone for a group of six players making the transition from the Wave’s JV squad to its varsity team. Others coming up are junior forward Elijah Horton, junior guard Carlos Frank, junior center Colby Bowermaster and sophomores Mike Jenkins and Jai’viaun Chisolm.
“We do not have a lot of size so we expect to be guard oriented and I anticipate seeing a lot of growth from those guards compared to last season,” Long said. “I think anyone who saw us play last year will recognize some changes we are implementing both offensively and on the other side of the ball. My guys have been very receptive to what we want to do this season and I have really enjoyed coaching this group.”
Now that Summerville has worked through some of its growing pains, Region 8-AAAAA should be as competitive as ever.
“Most region coaches, including me, selected Fort D to lead the standings but I really think it will be a wide open race among all five teams,” Long said. “This year’s schedule is different than anything in recent years.”
The Region 8 teams will only play each other and Region 7 teams this season so Summerville will have two games each against Wando, Cane Bay, Berkeley, Stratford, Goose Creek, Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall and West Ashley. Three holiday tournaments plus a showcase game against Rock Hill that were originally scheduled have been cancelled.
Summerville opened its season Dec. 1 at Wando. The Green Wave’s home opener, a rematch with Wando, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.