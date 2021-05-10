Green Wave boys lead the pack at region track meet

The Summerville boys tallied 165 points to edge Fort Dorchester and claim the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA boys track and field championship held May 5-6.
“Everybody stepped up when they needed to step up,” Summerville coach Kevin Bellush said. “I’m proud of them, but there is always room for improvement so we need to keep working hard and see what we can do next week to qualify people for the state championships.”
Fort Dorchester finished runner-up with 144 points in the meet held at West Ashley High School. Ashley Ridge (138) finished third, followed by West Ashley (72) and Stall (32).
Summerville had two athletes win two individual events. Daren Hinds won the 1600-meter run and 3200. Zachary Counts won the discus and shot put.
All first-place finishers received all-region honors. The top finishers from the meet will compete in the Class AAAAA Lower State qualifier May 15 at Spring Valley High School. The top finishers from that meet move on to the state championships May 22 at Spring Valley.
Top 3 finishers at boys’ region championship meet:
4x100 Relay
1. WA
2. Sum
3. AR
110 Hurdles
1. Alec Chavis, FD
2. Tre’Shaun Middleton, FD
3. Josue Salazar, Stall
100 Dash
1. Javion Seger, WA
2. Jahleel Porter, WA
3. OJ Gibbs-Washington, FD
1600 Run
1. Daren Hinds, Sum
2. Ashton Kirkpatrick, AR
3. Jordan Trapp, FD
400 Run
1. Leroy Simmons, Sum
2. Lashawn Grippon, FD
3. Keivon Holmes, Stall
400 Hurdles
1. Josue Salazar, Stall
2. Alec Chavis, FD
3. Devon Smith, Sum
800 Run
1. Ethan Hearn, AR
2. Ashton Kirkpatrick, AR
3. Jordan Trapp, FD
200 Dash
1. Tre’Shaun Middleton, FD
2. Carlos Fank Jr., Sum
3. Javion Seger, WA
3200 Run
1. Daren Hinds, Sum
2. Ashton Kirkpatrick, AR
3. Issac Cinnamon, Sum
4x400 Relay
1. Sum
2. FD
3. AR
Pole Vault
1. Josh Baroody, AR
2. Matthew Phillips, AR
3. Gavin Williams, Sum
Discus
1. Zachary Counts, Sum
2. Caleb Edwards, WA
3. Jaeden Profit, FD
Shot Put
1. Zachary Counts, Sum
2. JeQuan Henfield, AR
3. LeBron Anderson, WA
High Jump
1. Canii Tucker, FD
2. Michael Smalls, FD
3. Leroy Simmons, Sum
Triple Jump
1. Elijah Patrick, Sum
2. Jonathan Felix, Sum
3. Ma’Lek Horlback, AR
Long Jump
1. Donovan Hiott, AR
2. Michael Smalls, FD
3. Dominique Nesbitt, Sum
Javelin
1. Aiden Peterson, AR
2. Hayden Fulcher, Sum
3. Kevin Radlein, AR