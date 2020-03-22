Green Wave Boys have strong leadership

The Green Wave Boys Soccer team is looking to build upon its early success.
Summerville only lost one pre-season match this year. The Green Wave placed second in the Lexington Cats Kick Cancer Tournament, falling to Lexington in the finals. Summerville then defeated Cane Bay and Stratford before suffering a couple of losses to move to 5-3 on the season.
“We had a really strong pre-season,” Summerville coach Jason Rasner said. “Our finish in the Lexington Cats Kick Cancer Tournament is the best we’ve ever had. We lost our first region game to Stall in penalties at their place and lost a hard-fought game against Wando, 3-2, at their place.”
This year 12 varsity lettermen returned for the Green Wave.
Coaches are looking for seniors Breon Riley and Sam Rasner to do big things up top.
“They are tied for the most goals this season,” coach Rasner said. “Other teams have really struggled when it comes to handling them.”
Seniors Evan Jackson and Hector Lara are anchoring the midfield.
“We rely on the flow of play to go through the midfield and they have both shown tremendous leadership,” coach Rasner said.
In the back, Summerville is relying heavily on senior Ethan Kliber to direct the defense and for senior goalkeeper Henry Butterworth to keep the ball out of the net.
Senior Nolan Jackson also returns to provide firepower up top and senior James LeCompte brings experience to the defense and has experience in goal.
Sophomore midfielder Robert Peters, sophomore defender Carter Shady and junior defenders Payne Whitfield and Ralph Bailey are the other returners.
New to the squad are juniors Trey Cook, Charlie Somparac and Aaron Butts and sophomores Will Gnegy, Peyton Smith and Patrick Johnson.
“We are really senior strong this season and have relied on the seniors for leadership both on and off the field,” coach Rasner said. “Overall, this team is very well balanced and has really been fun to watch and coach. They have a special chemistry and I look for them to be a real contender for the region title.”