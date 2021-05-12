Green Wave Boys fall in Lower State Championship

A wonderful journey for the Green Wave ended May 11 with a loss to the undefeated Warriors.
Summerville hosted Wando in the Class AAAAA Boys Tennis Lower State Championship match and fell 4-2. Wando improved to 20-0 while Summerville dropped to 18-4.
The loss was disappointing, but Summerville coaches say the playoff run may be the team’s deepest to date.
“We aren’t sure, but we can’t find any records that show we ever made it to the Lower State finals,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “We’ve had some good teams and some good players so that shows you what a special group of guys we have this year.”
Summerville’s Edward Naval earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory on the No. 3 Singles court. It is his first victory against Wando and his 17th of the season.
“Edward hit his stride at the right time this season,” Gladis said. “He came away with another big win for the team, playing another near flawless first set. His footwork sets up his whole game. He's so quick and anticipates so well, that he gets to most balls with a solid base and can confidently rip through his strokes. In the second set, he had to be patient. He rallied until he had the opportunity for a big shot or pushed his opponent to make a mistake.”
Green Wave junior Rahi Gajjar claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 4 Singles court. It is his 23rd victory of the season and also his first against the Warriors.
“A player that often gets off to a slower start, Rahi came right out of the gate swinging,” Gladis said. “His opponent had a tough time adjusting to the speed of his’ shots, as it wasn't something that many No. 4 players see. Rahi has always been a swinger and today he couldn't seem to miss. He played the whole court, but won most points with high velocity, angled shots from the baseline or just inside of it.”
Gladis said he was proud of the effort all his players showed and that some of the losses came in matches that were closer than the scores indicate.
Summerville will have to replace the leadership seniors Nick Chambers and Jackson Campeau provided this season, but stands to return a dozen other players including seven starters next season so the coach is anticipating another strong year.
“We got better every match,” Gladis said. “At the beginning of the season we decided to put all the stuff that COVID brought behind us and not let it bother us. We’ve done a great job of growing and making small changes. They listen and take care of themselves for the team. In practice they hit hard no matter who they are hitting with. They play hard and have fun and push each other.”
No. 1 Singles player Sam Dimuzio will represent Summerville May 17-18 at the state individuals championship tournament.
May 11 Tennis Results:
Summerville Green Wave 2, Wando Warriors 4
Singles:
1. Cam Davies (WHS) def. Sam Dimuzio 6-4, 6-0
2. Jack Hughes (WHS) def. William Wimberly 6-1, 6-0
3. Edward Naval (SHS) def. Parker Davis 6-1, 7-5
4. Rahi Gajjar (SHS) def. Bennett Stickler 6-2, 6-1
5. Andy Bumgarner (WHS) def. Andrew Waddill 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
1. Did not play
2. Will Foulke / Jack Markley (WHS) def. Sebastian Key / Spicer Pagan 6-4, 6-4