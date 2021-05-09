Green Wave Boys are a win away from the state tennis finals

Coming off a tight win against Dutch Fork, Summerville defeated Socastee 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Class AAAAA Boys Tennis playoffs.
The Green Wave (18-3) traveled to Socastee May 6 for the second round of the state playoffs and swept the Braves to earn a spot in the Lower State Championship match. Summerville will host Wando May 11 at Doty Park in the semifinals for the chance to advance to the 5A state title match scheduled for 10 a.m. May 15 at the Florence Tennis Center.
“We are so excited to be where we are right now, but the whole bus ride home the focus was on what is next,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “We'll have our hands full, but if we keep playing like we have been, we can give (anyone) a great match.”
The tightest match came on the No. 5 Singles court where Summerville eighth-grader Andrew Waddill battled Socastee senior Will Griffin. Knowing it might be his final high-school match, the senior fought to the end before falling in a tie breaker.
“Andrew played an incredible match,” Gladis said. “He started a little shaky, but near the end of the first set settled down and finished strong. He forced errors and closed out points with powerful strokes. I was incredibly impressed with the youngster’s confidence in the tiebreak.”
Summerville opened the playoffs by hosting Dutch Fork in a thrilling match May 5-6. In the middle of the match a storm blew in, making it a two-day affair.
Summerville went down by three courts, but rallied for a 4-3 victory.
“These guys have heart and grit,” Gladis said. “I know that is kind of cliché to say but they work hard. We kept pushing and once we started gaining some confidence and some momentum it was over for them.”
Sam Dimuzio won the No. 1 Singles match 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(5). Edward Naval won the No. 3 Singles court 6-1, 7-6(4) and Rahi Gajjar won the No. 4 Singles match 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(6).
That left everything riding on the No. 1 Doubles match between the Green Wave team of Dimuzio and Naval and the Dutch Fork team of Will Taylor and Sebastian Bakker. In a back-and-forth affair, Summerville triumphed 6-1, 1-6, 1-0(6).
“After that second set we knew we just had to give it everything we have,” Dimuzio said. “It really came down to us just making our shots. We have played better and better as the season went along. This is our biggest match of the year so for us to finish it off the way we did is great. Hopefully we can keep this going.”
It was the fifth court to be won in a tie breaker, which Gladis said was a fitting way to end the match.
“Naval and Dimuzio would not be denied,” he said. “They got back to playing more aggressive, closing out net points and just playing smart, cross-court doubles. They had faith in what they do best, and executed. Matches like this are why we play the sport and why we play team tennis. The boys never gave up, pumped each other up, and win or lose, had a blast.”
Making the victories that much sweeter is that in the spring of 2018 Socastee was the team that eliminated Summerville from the playoffs and in 2019 it was Dutch Fork that eliminated Summerville.
May 6 Boys Tennis Results
Summerville Green Wave 6, Socastee Braves 0
Singles:
1. Sam Dimuzio def. Lap Chan 6-2, 6-3
2. William Wimberly def. Arav Patel 6-4, 6-3
3. Edward Naval def. Alan Lucas 6-1, 6-0
4. Rahi Gajjar def. Sawyer Osborne 6-2, 6-0
5. Andrew Waddill def. Will Griffin 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8)
Doubles:
1 – Did not play
2. Spicer Pagan / Sebastian Key def. Parachuti and Douglas 8-3