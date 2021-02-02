Green Wave Baseball receives top ranking

Summerville is the top ranked team in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Class AAAAA preseason poll.
The association released its preseason rankings for each South Carolina High School League classification Feb. 1. The Green Wave Baseball program will enter the season as the top-ranked 5A team in the state. Boiling Springs is ranked second and Lexington is ranked third. Rounding out the Top 10 for 5A, in descending order, are Blythewood, River Bluff, Dorman, Hillcrest, St. James, Wando and JL Mann/Mauldin. The JL Mann and Mauldin teams received the same number of votes so they share the No. 10 ranking.
COVID-19 ended Summerville’s 2020 season before it really ever got started, but the Green Wave stands to return several players who were standouts both in the few games the team did get in last spring and during the 2019 season when Summerville finished with a 22-11 record after falling in the Lower State semifinals. Tryouts for this season are being held this week but pending anything unexpected Summerville is expected to return about a dozen varsity players and many of them have starting experience.
Two players expected to be key to Summerville’s 2021 season have already signed to join the University of South Carolina Baseball team next school year. Catcher Cole Messina and pitcher/infielder Aidan Hunter both signed their national letter of intent with the Gamecocks in November.
In his last full season with the Green Wave, Messina had a .434 batting average and was named to the Class AAAAA All-state Team. As a sophomore that season he had 29 hits including five doubles and a whopping 12 home runs, which makes him the state leader for dingers in 2019. He had a .549 on-base percentage and drove in 26 runs.
Hunter played his last full season of high school ball for Hanahan before his family moved to Summerville. He was 5-2 on the mound for the Hawks with a 3.86 earned-run average. In 2019, he recorded 36 strikeouts in 29 innings while batting .311 with 10 RBIs.
Summerville is also expected to have other highly touted pitchers to lean on during its upcoming campaign.
The top-ranked teams in the other classifications are AC Flora (4A), Bishop England (3A), Landrum (2A) and Lake View (1A). Oceanside Collegiate, which is ranked sixth in the 3A poll, is the only other Lowcountry team to receive a Top 10 ranking.