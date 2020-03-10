Green Wave Baseball has strong leadership

The Green Wave Baseball team has a healthy mix of returning varsity lettermen and young players anxious to make their mark on the program.
Summerville returned 11 players, including seven seniors, from a team that finished with a 22-11 record after falling in the Lower State semifinals last season. However, the Green Wave did graduate multiple starters last spring.
“We have some good leadership and a roster full of kids that will work hard,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “We are relatively young, but have kids who can play multiple positions and who are buying in to what we want to do. We are optimistic about who we might be at the end of the year.”
Catcher Cole Messina returns after batting .434 with a whopping 12 home runs and 26 RBIs last year. Fellow senior Brody Hopkins returns after batting .301 with 2 homeruns and 26 RBIs. In addition to anchoring the outfield, Hopkins had a 3-2 record on the mound and finished last spring with a 3.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
Sophomore Tripp White will again see action on the hill after finishing last season with a 2.12 ERA with 23 strike outs. Fellow young gun Drew Thomas returns after playing some in the outfield and finishing the spring with a 1.69 ERA and with 16 strike outs.
Shortstop Lane Tobin and left fielder/infielder Brandon Powell are also returning starters for the Green Wave. Other varsity lettermen back are pitcher Sean O’Brien, pitcher/outfielder Ahmad Tucker, pitcher/outfielder Logan Palma, first baseman Capers Molinaroli, infielder/catcher TJ Tillman and first baseman Juan Volquez.
New to the varsity squad are freshmen Noah Chapman and Maddox Webb, sophomore Tristan Tillman and juniors Drew Lloyd, Mason Knight, Collin Grooms, Jessen Heber, Jennings Fowler and Daniel Hupp. While they are only freshmen, Chapman and Webb are likely to see some action early in the season. Chapman and Grooms may see time on the hill.
Charpia expects the team to have a strong defense and is hoping its strong leadership will lead to solid overall performances.
Summerville opens its regular season at 6 p.m. March 11 when it plays at Bishop England. The Green Wave will then host James Island at 7 p.m. March 13 at Green Wave Park.