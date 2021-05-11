Green Wave athletes sign with college programs

Last week Summerville High School honored an assortment of athletes who are preparing to move into the college ranks.
Green Wave baseball, football, basketball, golf and track and field athletes signed national letters of intent officially committing them to the college athletic program of their choice during ceremonies held at the school May 4. Coaches, relatives, close friends and school administrators came together to witness the momentous occasion and congratulate the athletes.
Lady Green Wave sprinter Kamryn White signed with the Coastal Carolina University women’s track and field program. Green Wave sprinter Devon Smith signed with the Columbia College men’s track and field program.
Three Green Wave Baseball players signed — infielders Brandon Powell and Lane Tobin with USC Sumter and outfielder Jessen Heber with USC Salkahatchie.
Three Green Wave football players signed with three different programs. Wide receiver Leroy Simons signed with Limestone College. Outside linebacker Trevon Jacobs signed with Guilford College. Defensive lineman Reuben Izzard signed with Savannah Prep.
Lexi Shepard signed with the Brevard College women’s basketball program. Caryah Manick signed with the St. Andrews College women’s basketball program.
Green Wave golfer McKenzie Driggers signed with Columbia College.