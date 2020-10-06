Green Wave and Swamp Foxes to battle for region tennis title

The Green Wave Girls Tennis team claimed a big victory Oct. 1.
Summerville defeated Region 8-AAAAA foe Fort Dorchester 6-0 at the Doty Park courts to keep its hopes of earning part of the region championship alive. The Green Wave improved to 4-2 on the season with a 4-1 mark in region matches.
Singles winners included Hannah McKee (6-2, 6-0), Lily Butterworth (6-3, 6-4), Audrey Jacks (7-6, 6-2), Lilly Trollinger (6-3, 6-1) and Sally Clarke Wimberly (6-1, 6-1). Fort Dorchester forfeited the No. 2 Doubles match.
Summerville’s sole region loss came to Ashley Ridge, which it will face in the region finale for both teams Oct. 13.
If Ashley Ridge wins, the Swamp Foxes will claim the region championship outright and be awarded the region’s top seed for the playoffs. If Summerville wins, the teams will share the region title and the top playoff seeding will be determined by a tie breaker.
When those teams met earlier this season, Ashley Ridge won 6-0. Singles winners for Ashley Ridge included Caroline Jacky, Kenzie Moten, Abby Oberman, Jaylin Gil and Elena Stopar. The Swamp Foxes’ double team of Megan Schmedeke and Rachel Henry also won the No. 2 doubles match.