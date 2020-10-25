Golfers qualify for state tournament

Three local golfers advanced to the Class AAAAA Girls Golf State Championship match.
Seventh-grader Annabel Carman, eighth-grader Avery Smith and Fort Dorchester junior Aubree Clements are all competing during the state tournament Oct. 26-27 at the Country Club of Lexington. The golfers qualified for the event as individuals with their scores at last week’s Lower State qualifier played at the Shaftesbury Glen course in Conway.
The top eight teams plus the top four individuals not on one of those teams from both the Lower State and Upper State qualifiers advanced to the state tournament. Lexington won the Lower State match with a 288 score. Other Lower State teams that advanced to the state tournament are Wando (313), St. James (325), Carolina Forest (325), Chapin (338), Conway (354), River Bluff (379) and Stratford (386).
Summerville (397) placed 10th at its qualifier and Fort Dorchester (403) placed 11th. Ashley Ridge (430) placed 14th.
Lexington’s Molly Hardwick finished with a 66 score to claim low-medalist honors for the Lower State match. Representing Ashley Ridge, Smith came it at 83 to place 18th. Clements came in at 90 to place 29th. Representing Summerville, Carman came in at 91 to place 30th.