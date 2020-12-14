Golfers, cross country athletes named all-region

Region 8-AAAAA officials recently released their All-region teams for the fall sports.
Summerville’s Taylor Perry is the Region 8 Girls Golf Region Player of the Year. Other Green Wave golfers named to the all-region team are Annabel Carman and McKenzie Driggers.
Fort Dorchester’s Daisy-May Kenny has been named the Region 8 Girls Golf Coach of the Year. Patriot golfers named to the all-region team are Aubree Clements, Maegan Maddray and Olivia Reed. Ashley Ridge golfers named to the all-region team are Avery Smith and Sofia Villarose.
Summerville’s Daren Hinds is the Region 8 Boys Cross Country Region Player of the Year while Green Wave coach Kelly Hazel is the Region 8 Boys Cross Country Region Coach of the Year. Other Summerville cross country athletes receiving all-region honors are Brianna Dooney, Milaya Buchanan, Taylor Blackwelder, Isabella Bradley, Jeremiah Eddy, Isaac Cinnamon and Andrew Simpson.
Fort Dorchester’s Theresa Studley has been named the Region 8 Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Other Fort Dorchester cross country athletes receiving all-region honors are Megan Studley, Eden Apgar, Dante Lungaro and Jordan Trapp. Ashley Ridge cross country athletes receiving all-region honors are Rowan Hearn, Sadie Williams, Sophia Thomas, Audrey Smith, Ashton Kirkpatrick, Ethan Hearn, Alec Martin-Lauzer, Ryan Duffy and Tyler Fortenberry.
The all-region athletes for other fall sports were reported in past articles. However, two players were left off the Region 8 Girls Tennis All-region list. In addition to Ashley Ridge’s Caroline Jacky, Kenzie Moten and Jaylin Gil, Summerville’s Hannah McKee and Lily Bitterworth also received all-region honors for tennis.