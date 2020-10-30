Golfers compete at state championship

Ashely Ridge’s Avery Smith led the way for the Dorchester County golfers during the 2020 Class AAAAA Girls Golf State Championship match.
Hosted at Country Club of Lexington Oct. 26-27, the state match featured nearly 90 golfers from 24 schools. Smith finished with a two-round total of 177 to tie for 30th place.
Fort Dorchester’s Aubree Clements and Summerville’s Annabel Carman also qualified as individuals for this year’s match. Clements finished with a 187 total to tie for 41st place. Carman finished with a 195 total to tie for 51st place.
Led by low medalist Molly Hardwick, Lexington claimed this year’s 5A Girls Golf Championship. The Wildcats finished with a 578 team score. Blythewood (610) placed second and Byrnes (682) placed third.
Wando (687) placed fifth to lead the Lowcountry teams. Stratford (786) placed 13th.
Smith and Carman are both middle-school students and Clements is a high-school junior so they are all expected to return to their respective golf teams next season.