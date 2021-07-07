Gold's Gym honors Fort Dorchester siblings

Fort Dorchester High School 2021 graduate Tyler Christmas and rising junior Parker Christmas have both received High School Athlete of the Year honors from Gold’s Gym.
Carla Hendrix, general manager of the North Charleston Gold’s Gym, announced the Fort Dorchester siblings had been selected for the awards in late June. The gym issues the honor to one male athlete and one female athlete from local high schools annually.
“Tyler and Parker come in to work out with their dad at 5 a.m. several times a week,” Vertrell Williams, assistant general manager for the gym, said. “They both really get after it and never slow down. I don’t know many people their age who are willing to come in so early and who have the kind of determination they do. They really push themselves and each other.”
A gym spokesperson said the siblings have demonstrated incredible discipline in Gold’s Gym training, using strength and conditioning and weight lifting programs to establish a dynamic fitness experience that translates to the baseball diamond, soccer pitch and gym mat.
Gym representatives also praise the siblings for their positive attitude on and off the field, leadership qualities, team commitment, sportsmanship, willingness to assist and teach others, and outstanding performances.
Parker Christmas is a two-time varsity letterman for the Lady Patriots soccer team. As a captain this season she scored 18 goals and had 28 assists, which makes her the Class AAAAA state leader for assists. The forward also made 103 steals. She received all-region honors, was named the MaxPreps Soccer Player of the Game five times, and garnered one United Soccer Coaches Association National Player of the Week honor.
She also has two Varsity Cheerleading letters. She is a member of Fort Dorchester’s Leadership Team and carries a 3.9 GPA.
Tyler Christmas is a four-year varsity letterman for the Patriots baseball team who has signed to play for Duke. He finished his high-school career with a .392 batting average, .550 on base percentage, six home runs, 15 doubles, 52 RBIs, 79 runs scored and .970 fielding percentage.
His honors include being named team captain, Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year, Patriots MVP, 5A All-State, Perfect Game Preseason All American, Perfect Game All American (1st Team), Perfect Game No. 1 Ranked Short Stop for South Carolina, Diamond Prospects No. 1 Ranked Second Baseman for South Carolina, and National High School Baseball Coaches Association All American and Academic All American.
He was selected for this year’s North-South All-Star Series and received the Dorchester School District 2 Board of Trustee Academic Award and a District 2 Diploma of Distinction.
A member of his school’s President Link Crew, President Leadership Team, Student School Improvement Council and National Honor Society, he graduated with a 4.95 GPA (weighted).
This spring, both athletes were named Academic All Americans by the National High School Coaches Association.