Golden Goose trophy up for grabs

The Goose Creek Gators have already locked down the Region 7-AAAAA championship trophy. Will they also capture the Golden Goose trophy?
They travel over to Crowfield Boulevard to tangle with rival Stratford High School on Friday. The Golden Goose, which goes to the winner, is on the line.
Goose Creek won the first Golden Goose game in 2019 after the trophy was introduced to the rivalry by mayor Greg Habib, pulling away for a 27-7 victory to end a two-game skid. The Gators had won 10 in a row before Stratford won in 2017 and 2018.
Stratford is coming off a hard-fought, 34-27 loss to Berkeley.
“It’s a huge game,” GCHS coach Jason Winstead said. “It’s your city rivalry. I know our kids are excited and Dennie (McDaniel) will have his kids ready to go. We’re expecting a tough game.”
The clash caps the region slate for both squads. With only the top two teams from each region making the playoffs, Goose Creek already knows it has a ticket to the postseason in its back pocket.
Stratford, meanwhile, has been eliminated from playoff contention. Winstead believes that makes the Knights more dangerous, though. They can roll the dice on more fourth downs and go to some trickery on special teams.
“I’ve already mentioned it to our kids,” Winstead said. “They’ve got nothing to lose. We always get their best shot. We had to fight with them for four quarters last year and they pounded us the year before that.”
Goose Creek is at Ashley Ridge on Oct. 30 while Stratford travels to Stall.
The Gators are coming off a 34-24 win over Wando High School on Friday and twice had to overcome 10-point deficits. They used a big night on offense to prevent what would have been an upset.
“We’re still sorting through some things on defense,” Winstead said. “We’ve gotten better but we’re giving up big plays here or there.”
On the other side of the ball, Gators running back Demetri Simmons got loose for 277 yards on 42 carries and scored twice in the win over Wando.
“He had a bunch of 15- and 20-yard clips,” Winstead said. “He had a touchdown called back, too. It was just working. He did an outstanding job getting his body ready to shoulder the load this season. He’s strong and physical. The game just kind of came to him.”
Quarterback Drew Moore passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, with receiver James Levine grabbing 13 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Khyon Smith had the other scoring reception.
Winstead credited the offensive line for the nearly 600 yards of offense. Starters up front were left tackle Rashaun Smith, left guard Andrew Nelson, center Jayden Johnson, right guard Lawton Hawkins and right tackle Andrew Dezelle. Justin Pippin was the fullback.
Goose Creek's top tacklers on the season are senior linebackers Quinn Tolbert and Damarion Richardson. They've combined for more than 90 stops.
Stratford went back and forth with county rival Berkeley before falling 34-27 on Friday. Knights quarterback Josh Davis passed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Brenden Carter (52 yds) and Jayden Martino (5 yds). Running back Jaedon Alston chipped in a pair of rushing scores. Carter grabbed four passes for 120 yards.
“There are no moral victories, and I’m not happy that we lost this game, but I am really proud of the fight this team had tonight,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the game at the end. We just came up short, but really proud of our effort and our fight.”
Cane Bay vs. Berkeley
Cane Bay hosts Berkeley on Friday in a Region 7-AAAAA showdown that will determine which squad advances to the playoffs as the runner-up.
The Cobras are 1-2 in the region while the Stags are 2-1.
Berkeley is coming off a 34-27 homecoming victory against Stratford.
The Stags have won four straight in the series, including 47-7 last season.
In their last game, Cane Bay pulled away from Stall, 36-7. Cobras running back Jaylen Boudreaux ran for 139 yards and scored on a 70-yard run. Leon Staley added 71 yards rushing and scored on runs of 7 and 9 yards. AJ Miles chipped in a 9-yard run and Isaiah Watson grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayvion Johnson.
Cane Bay also recorded a safety on defense.
Goose Creek has wrapped up the region championship for the second year in a row regardless of what happens Friday against rival Stratford.
Hanahan at Bishop England
Once-dominated by Hanahan High School, a football rivalry with Bishop England has taken a bit of a turn the last several years. Bishop England has won three of the last four meetings, including one by way of a rout last fall.
Hanahan (3-1) travels over to Daniel Island for a Region 8-AAA showdown on Friday with a playoff spot on the line.
Bishop England is also 3-1 after blasting North Charleston 49-6 on Friday. Eddie Marinaro ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Bishops rolled.
The Hawks were also dominant, coasting past Academic Magnet 55-10. Hanahan rolled up over 400 yards of offense, getting 147 yards and two touchdowns (50, 15) on the ground from Keyvon Rivera. Josh Shaw added 128 rushing yards and scored three times (4, 20, 88). Kayden Gaddist chipped in a 29-yard touchdown run and quarterback Johnathan Shelton added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mason Woznac.
Christopher Espinoza made a fumble recovery for the Hanahan defense.