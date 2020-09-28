Generals sweep Pinewood Prep

The Cathedral Academy Volleyball team is on a bit of a roll.
Despite facing some teams from larger schools, the Generals got out to a 5-5 start this season. Two of the wins were over Pinewood Prep.
The Panthers and the Generals needed five games for a victor to prevail Sept. 24 during a match at Cathedral. The Generals fought for a 25-6, 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8 win over the Panthers.
Senior Nicole Adams led the charge with 9 aces, 12 kills and 9 digs. Matti Riddick had 12 kills and 9 digs. Jalyn Almeida, who was 100 percent at the service line with 18 attempts, had 2 aces, 3 kills and 13 set assists. Kelsey Kirk, who was 95 percent at the service line with 19 attempts, had 15 set assists. Celia Compton and Bella Jakob were also 95 percent at the service line. Compton had 19 serve attempts and 5 aces. Jakob had 20 serve attempts along with 5 aces and 15 digs.
On Sept. 17, the Generals made the short trip to Pinewood and earned a 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22 win over the Panthers.
The Generals travel to Faith Christian Oct. 10 and to Hanahan High School Oct. 5. They return home to host Charleston Collegiate at 5 p.m. Oct. 6.