Generals head list of all-region honors

After capturing the SCISA Region 3-A Volleyball Championship Cathedral Academy has received two of the region’s top individual honors.

Cathedral Academy coach Macey LaPorte Rogers has been named the Region 3-A Volleyball Coach of the Year. Cathedral Academy senior Nicole Adams has been named the Region 3-A Volleyball Player of the Year. Adams is one of four Generals named to this year’s all-region team.

Charleston Collegiate and Faith Christian also landed players on the all-region team.

2020 SCISA Region 3-A Volleyball All-region Team

From Cathedral Academy:

Nicole Adams (Grade 12)

Matti Riddick (Grade 11)

Jalyn Almeida (Grade 9)

Bella Jakob (Grade 8)

From Charleston Collegiate:

Ta’Leyah Williams (Grade 12)

Jazmyn Tovar-Salinas (Grade 12)

Cyntia Puga (Grade 12)

From Faith Christian:

Emma Venters (Grade 9)

Auriel Gonzalez (Grade 12)