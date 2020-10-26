Generals head list of all-region honors

After capturing the SCISA Region 3-A Volleyball Championship Cathedral Academy has received two of the region’s top individual honors.
Cathedral Academy coach Macey LaPorte Rogers has been named the Region 3-A Volleyball Coach of the Year. Cathedral Academy senior Nicole Adams has been named the Region 3-A Volleyball Player of the Year. Adams is one of four Generals named to this year’s all-region team.
Charleston Collegiate and Faith Christian also landed players on the all-region team.
2020 SCISA Region 3-A Volleyball All-region Team
From Cathedral Academy:
Nicole Adams (Grade 12)
Matti Riddick (Grade 11)
Jalyn Almeida (Grade 9)
Bella Jakob (Grade 8)
From Charleston Collegiate:
Ta’Leyah Williams (Grade 12)
Jazmyn Tovar-Salinas (Grade 12)
Cyntia Puga (Grade 12)
From Faith Christian:
Emma Venters (Grade 9)
Auriel Gonzalez (Grade 12)