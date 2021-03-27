Fort, Summerville players receive national recognition

A Fort Dorchester senior is garnering high praise for both his performance on the baseball field and his performance in the classroom.
Patriots’ short stop Tyler Christmas, who signed with the Duke University Baseball program in the fall, has been named to the National High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2021 Academic All-American Team. To qualify for the honor a player must have a GPA (unweighted) of at least 3.3 and a minimum combined score of 1250 on the SAT or a minimum composite score of 22 on the ACT.
Christmas is also one of three Dorchester School District Two seniors who recently received high praise from Rawlings Sporting Goods and Perfect Game. Christmas, Summerville pitcher Aiden Hunter and Green Wave catcher Cole Messina have all been named to both the Rawlings/Perfect Game 2021 Atlantic Region (Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia) All High Schools Senior First Team and High Honorable Mention Senior Preseason All-American Team.
“With more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the nation, the Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-American players represent the very best in their class,” Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for St. Louis-based Rawlings, said in a press release issued March 18. “Rawlings and Perfect Game are synonymous with the game of baseball, and the preseason awards allow us to recognize and reward these elite athletes for their hard work and contribution to the game.”
Christmas plays summer baseball for the 5 Star National team. Hunter plays for the Diamond Devils Black team and Messina plays for the Canes 17U National team. Both Summerville seniors signed with the University of South Carolina Baseball program in the fall.