Fort Girls top Stratford

The Fort Dorchester Girls Basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season Dec. 8 with a 50-25 win over Stratford in North Charleston.
The Lady Patriots split their series with Cane Bay the week before, losing the second game of the series at home by a 44-41 margin. Fort Dorchester coach Javon Gilliard says he is proud of the way his team bounced back from the loss.
“I am very pleased with the first two weeks of the season,” Gilliard said. “To be 2-1 at this point is a blessing. The ladies are excited and working hard as we prepare for region play.”
Ashleigh Goings led the Fort scorers with 15 points against the Lady Knights. Fellow senior Jordan Mapp added 11 points for the Fort while both Kwayasia White and Cierra Byrd added 4. White also had 6 assists and 3 steals while Mapp had 5 assists and 2 steals.
Goings led the team in rebounds with 16 while Amiya Ferrette, Alliyah Ross and Mapp all had 5 rebounds.