Fort Girls avenge loss to Stall

The Fort Dorchester Girls kept their playoff hopes alive with a win at Stall Feb. 7.
The Lady Patriots took a three-point lead into both the third and fourth quarters, but the Lady Warriors rallied in the final quarter. Trailing with less than a minute remaining, Fort Dorchester took charge on the defensive end of the court to turn the tables and claim a 61-59 victory that avenged a prior loss to Stall this season.
“We told our girls that if we could pressure the ball and make them go left, sooner or later they were going to turn it over,” Fort Dorchester coach Javon Gilliard said. “We just had to break on the ball and come down and score. We felt like they wouldn’t handle that pressure as well as the time ticked down.”
Senior Taylor Bates grabbed a defensive rebound and passed up court to senior Monet Teal, who scored in transition to cut Stall’s lead to a single point with 47 seconds remaining. Teal then made a steal and dished to junior Au’jea Bowman for a bucket that put Fort Dorchester up 59-58 with 31 seconds remaining. Bates then made another steal, which led to a bucket from Teal that increased the Fort’s lead to 3 with 13 seconds remaining. Stall made a free throw, but was unable to cut into the lead any further.
The Lady Patriots improved to 11-9 on the season with a 3-3 mark in Region 8-AAAAA.
“We have been playing pretty well,” Gilliard said. “We are in third place and need to win one out of our final two to secure third place and both to secure second place. Right now we just need to stay focused on getting into the playoffs.”
The Fort Dorchester Boys lost their game at Stall 79-75.
The Warriors jumped out to a 44-36 lead in the first half. Fort Dorchester slowly cut into that lead, making it a two-point game at the end of the third quarter and tying the score with five minutes remaining. However, Stall was too strong in the closing minutes.
Fort Dorchester fell to 16-5 with a 4-2 mark in the region while Stall improved to 6-16 and 2-4.
Michael Gardner had a game-high 28 points for Stall while Corey Speights added 11 points. O’Marion Green led the Patriots with 18 points. Demitris McKelvey added 17 points for the Patriots while Antoine Parker added 11.
The Fort Dorchester teams hosted Ashley Ridge Feb. 11 after press time. They close out their region schedule by hosting Summerville beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.