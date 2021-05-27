Fort Dorchester's Jewel Cooper named softball player of year in Region 8-AAAAA

Fort Dorchester shortstop Jewel Cooper has been named the Region 8-AAAAA softball player of the year.
“Jewel’s stats are incredible,” Fort Dorchester coach Lindsey LaPrad said. “She did a great job for us as our leadoff hitter and shortstop and is part of a group that really played hard.”
The senior hit .671 on the year, finishing with 49 hits, 34 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She had 10 doubles, 4 triples and 6 home runs against only 3 strikeouts. Cooper, who finished with a .709 on-base percentage, also received all-state honors.
Joining Cooper on this year’s all-region team are Fort Dorchester’s Madison Boyd and Makenna Adkins; Ashley Ridge’s Ashanti Eubanks, Madeleine Ingram and Ellie Rapson; Summerville’s Carson Shaw, Ansley Bennett, Logan Goodwin and Shelbie Mazell; and West Ashley’s Jordan Hoppes and Ashley Gunn.
Ashley Ridge’s Larissa Shannon is the region coach of the year. Under her leadership, the Swamp Foxes were 7-2 against region opponents and defeated Summerville in two out of three games to claim the region championship. Ashley Ridge also won its district to advance to the Lower State championship series and forced a third game in that best-of-three series. The third game of the Lower State series was played after the Summerville Journal Scene deadline.