Fort Dorchester, Summerville baseball players receive all-state honors

Fort Dorchester and Summerville are represented on the 2021 S.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s Class AAAAA all-state team.
Fort Dorchester senior Tyler Christmas, Summerville seniors Cole Messina and Aidan Hunter and Summerville freshman PJ Morlando are among the 28 athletes named to the all-state team. Only six Lowcountry players made the cut this spring.
Both Messina and Hunter have signed with the University of South Carolina baseball program. Messina, a two-time all-state selection, is the starting catcher for the Green Wave. He is the team’s leading hitter with a .492 average, 36 hits, 18 RBIs and 31 runs scored through Summerville’s second playoff game.
Hunter is the Green Wave’s ace. He has a 5-1 record on the hill this season with 81 strikeouts against only 10 bases on balls. He has surrendered a total of 12 runs, only six of them earned. At the plate, Hunter has 16 hits, 14 RBIs and six runs scored.
Morlando, who is verbally committed to the Mississippi State University baseball program, is a first baseman and outfielder. He has 35 hits, a team-high 26 RBIs and 28 runs this season.
Christmas, who has signed with the Duke University baseball program, is the starting shortstop for Fort Dorchester. This season he had a .559 slugging percentage and .519 on-base percentage with 22 hits, 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
West Ashley’s Alex Smalls and Berkeley’s Chevy Wrenn are the other two Lowcountry products to be named to the Class AAAAA all-state team.
Athletes from other areas who were selected are Gabe Rogers (Byrnes), Will Holmes (Boiling Springs), Zach Cowan (Blythewood), Will Taylor (Dutch Fork), Maddux Smith (Socastee), Tristan Bissetta (JL Mann), Nathan Hall (Lexington), Wyatt Stone (Hillcrest), Wyatt Evans (JL Mann), Wells Sykes (Lexington), Tristan Smith (Boiling Springs), Justin Lehman (Nation Ford), Gabe Simmons (Nation Ford), Jay Metts (Dutch Fork), Ethan Salak (St. James), Campbell Smithwick (Conway), TJ White (Dorman), Matthew Becker (Chapin), Ty Dooley (Blythewood), Mac James (Conway), Colin Elmore (Hillcrest), Hudson Lee (Dorman) and Davis Wright (Blythewood).