Fort Dorchester Girls looking for better results

The Fort Dorchester Girls Basketball team aims to be more competitive in Region 8-AAAAA.
The Lady Patriots were 3-5 in region play last season and didn’t make the playoffs. They open region play for the 2020-21 season later this month and are determined to get better results.
Fort Dorchester, which was edged out in some tight games last season, returned six varsity lettermen to the court. The team is out to a 2-1 start after splitting a series with Cane Bay and toping Stratford in a single game.
Senior forward Ashleigh Goings is leading the team’s scorers, averaging 13.7 points per game. She also leads in rebounds, averaging 12.3 per game. Senior point guard Jordan Mapp is averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds and junior forward Jasmine Mitchell is averaging 2.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. Senior Alliyah Ross is averaging 4.7 rebounds while junior Genesis Johnson averages 3.5 rebounds.
The Lady Patriots are receiving big contributions from multiple players who are in their first year with the varsity team. Sophomore guard Kwayasia White is averaging 6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Jade Ravenell is averaging 5.7 points and 1 rebound.
On the horizon for Fort Dorchester are two games each against region foes Ashley Ridge, Stall, Summerville and West Ashley. Several games originally scheduled against teams from Region 7-AAAAA have not been played and officials have not announced if any of them will be rescheduled.