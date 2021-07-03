Fort Dorchester football team preparing for 'tougher schedule'

The Fort Dorchester football team knows it has a tough task ahead and is busy preparing for it.

The Patriots have finalized their schedule for the 2021 football season, and they are looking at some extra-stiff competition this fall.

“We felt we needed a tougher schedule,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “It doesn’t do us much good if we dominate the teams around here if we lose in the first round of the playoffs. We wanted to put our players in competitive situations against teams we aren’t so familiar with.”

The Patriots opened the 2020 season with a seven-game winning streak. They outscored their opponents 353-142, but were eliminated from the Class AAAAA playoffs with a 14-12 loss to River Bluff in the first round.

Thus a different focus on this year’s schedule. Fort Dorchester will host a preseason scrimmage against Sumter and take on its county rivals during the Dorchester Showdown Jamboree at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium Aug. 20.

The Patriots will open the regular season at home against Berkeley, a formidable opponent, Aug. 27.

That’s when the beefed-up portion of the schedule truly kicks in. The Patriots will face teams from out of the area three of the next four weeks. Fort Dorchester hosts Dorman on Sept. 3 and then travels to Carolina Forest (Sept. 9) and to Myrtle Beach (Sept. 24) before entering the majority of its games against Lowcountry opponents.

The Patriots had a productive spring practice and have participated in several 7-on-7 passing events this summer. When high school league regulations allow, they will continue to participate in skills camps and summer lifting and conditioning programs the rest of the summer.

LaPrad is encouraged by the players who have returned and confident in his team, particularly with its offensive and defensive fronts. While the Fort lost several of its starters at the skills positions, it isn’t without talent.

Rising junior Zolten Osborne is back at the helm of the Patriots’ offense. Last season he completed 94 of 149 pass attempts for 1,595 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores.

“Our quarterback has gained 30 pounds and is a bit taller,” LaPrad said. “He gets better every day and will continue to be a big part of what we do. We lost most of our linebackers and defensive backs so we will need some players to step up there.”

Rising seniors Demetrius McKelvey (6-5) and Davion Joyner (6-3) are back to provide experience to the team’s receiving corps. McKelvey, who is the leading receiver back, made six receptions for 153 yards and two TDs last season.

Rising seniors Saiyan Harper, Jamie Hutchinson and Geoffrey Dawson, and rising junior Max Garrido return to the team’s offensive front.

The Patriots return four rising seniors to the defensive front – D.J. Watson, Devin Geddis, Quantrelle Mathis and Jaeden Profit. Watson is a Division I prospect and Geddis had 56 tackles last season, including three sacks and 10 others for a loss.

He also led the team in QB hurries with nine. Watson finished with more than 30 tackles.

Rising senior Rashawn Springs returns to anchor the secondary and rising senior Chase Kennedy is back to handle the team’s kicking.

2021 Fort Dorchester Football Schedule

Berkeley Aug. 27

Dorman Sept. 3

@ Carolina Forest Sept. 10

Wando Sept. 17

@ Myrtle Beach Sept. 24

Ashley Ridge Oct. 1

@ Goose Creek Oct. 8

@ Stall Oct. 15

West Ashley Oct. 22

@ Summerville Oct. 29