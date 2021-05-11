Fort Dorchester ends softball season on good note

The Fort Dorchester softball team closed out its season last week by winning two out of three games in a series against Cane Bay.
The series began May 3, but the teams were only able to get one inning in the books before a storm forced them to halt the game. They played a double header May 5, which the teams split. Fort Dorchester earned a 5-0 shutout during the continued game and Cane Bay answered with a 4-3 victory in the night cap.
“We picked things up in the second inning and were aggressive and played good defense,” Fort Dorchester coach Lindsey LaPrad said. “I’m pleased with that effort. The second game was close. We hit the ball well but most of the time it was right into their gloves and we made some errors that cost us.”
Senior Merryll Dolbeck had the pitching shutout for the Patriots. She struck out three batters while only walking one and surrendering five hits in seven innings.
Fort Dorchester tallied eight hits. Outfielder Payton Brigman was 2 for 2 at the plate with a run scored, and second baseman Madison Boyd was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Jewel Cooper, Makenna Adkins, Abby Briganti and Dolbeck each added a hit. Cooper, Dolbeck, Adkins, Briganti and Whitney Clevenger all had an RBI.
Jada Pemberton was 2 for 3 for the Cobras.
Fort Dorchester went up 3-2 in the fourth inning of the night cap, but gave up two runs in the top of the seventh. Gracie Pruitt had the pitching win for Cane Bay. In seven innings, she allowed five hits and only one earned run.
Jenna Krol was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Pruitt was 2 for 4.
For the Patriots, Cooper was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Clevenger was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
On May 7 at Cane Bay, Dolbeck closed out her high school career by leading the Patriots to an 8-0 shutout. The senior threw a two-hitter, striking out three and walking none.
Cooper and Clevenger were both 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Aujea Bowman was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Briganti was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Audrey Leverett had two RBIs.
Fort Dorchester improved to 12-11 with the win. The team, which placed third in its region, will lose six seniors including its top hitter. Cooper finished the season with 48 hits.
The Patriots do stand to return seven varsity lettermen next season including Boyd, the team’s second best hitter.