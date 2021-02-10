Fort Dorchester Boys win first two region games

from A7
The Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball team knocked the rust off and opened region play with two straight victories.
The Patriots hadn’t played since Dec. 15 after a COVID-19 related cancelation and a COVID-19 related suspension of athletic activities by its school district. They returned to action last week and won their first two region games against Ashley Ridge and Stall.
“We are still trying to get back into the mix of everything,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “That break really hurt us a lot so we are trying to get back in the swing of things and the guys are starting to get their legs back. We have a tough one against West Ashley Wednesday and it is going to be on TV so hopefully we will have a good showing.”
The Patriots earned a 62-49 victory over Ashley Ridge Feb. 4 in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams. Fort Dorchester jumped out to a 37-24 lead in the first two quarters, outscored the Swamp Foxes 14-8 in the third quarter and coasted to victory.
Senior Temple Simmons led the way with a team-high 12 points. Senior Jameek Williams finished with 10 points while Demetris McKelvey added 9 points for the Patriots and Daniel Lee added 8.
McKelvey and Taivon McPherson both had 5 rebounds for Fort Dorchester and Williams had 4.
The Patriots traveled to Stall Feb. 8 and handed the Warriors a 65-53 loss to improve to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in the region. Stall fell to 3-5 and 0-3.
Stall took a 13-9 lead in the opening quarter, but Fort Dorchester rallied to take a 35-29 lead into the half. The Warriors tied the game late in the third, but the Patriots carried a five-point lead into the final period and outscored Stall 16-9 in the final eight minutes.
“We did real well closing the game out,” McElveen said. “We were actually able to run some time off the clock which is something we have had issues with for two years now. We burned probably a good minute-and-a-half off the clock and I was very impressed with that.”
Davion Joyner finished with a team-high 15 points. O’Mar Green added 12 points for the Patriots and Devin Geddis added 10.
The Fort Dorchester Girls suffered a 47-26 loss in their region opener against Ashley Ridge and an 83-40 loss at Stall. The Lady Patriots fell to 2-3 with a 0-2 mark in region play with the losses.
Fort Dorchester hosts West Ashley Feb. 10 and travels to Summerville Feb. 12.
Rather than playing each other twice like in years past, this year the teams in the region will have a tournament that will finalize playoff seeding. The boys’ tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15-17 and the girls’ tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16-17. The state basketball playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 22.