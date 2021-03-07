Fort Dorchester Boys are a tight-knit group

The Patriots have a seasoned group of athletes who aren’t likely to be timid.
The Fort Dorchester Boys Soccer team may be a little rusty as it only played two matches in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the pandemic led to high school teams having less pre-season training and scrimmages for the 2021 season.
“First and foremost we are excited to be playing,” Fort Dorchester coach Neil Veloso said. “This time last year there was a lot of uncertainty, but this year things are headed in the right direction. We didn’t have a full preseason so we feel we are kind of still in preseason mode conditioning wise, but that’s just one of those things we have to deal with.”
On the plus side, 16 of the 20 players on the roster are returning varsity lettermen. Six of them played during the team’s last full season in the spring of 2019 and many of them have played considerable travel soccer the last couple of years. The team only has two sophomores and the rest of its athletes are juniors and seniors.
“They are mostly upper classmen so they have a level of maturity,” Veloso said. “They have all played several years and played together before. They grew up together and I think that works in our favor this year.”
Senior Carlos Murgula-Pulido will lead the Patriots up top. Junior Chase Kennedy is in his third season with the team and will anchor the midfield. Junior Andrew Kilcoyne, also in his third year, will anchor the defense.
“Carlos is a four-year player who has logged a lot of minutes for us and plays at a high level,” Veloso said. “Chase is also important to our attack. Andrew helps us in the back and is a dynamic player so we can move him around. Having those three guys down the spine of the field definitely helps us. They are great teammates who are helping our team come together.”
Three goal keepers have returned to the team, juniors Jacob Smith and Greg Kendrick and sophomore Nickolas Smith. Lucio Lisanti, Jason Russo, Tyler Strange, Davis Keck, Ernesto Morales-Garcia, Reese Richardson, Maddox Samuels, Sean Tracey, Devon Traynham and Nicholas Bisceglia are also returning varsity lettermen.
Seniors Riley Adrait and Cameron Geathers and junior Skyler Rigney are new to the team.
“We have a pretty tight-knit group so we can be open to switching things up a little,” Veloso said. “I think we will be more aggressive this year across the board. We have very talented guys so we want to put our attack-minded players in a good position and not worry all the time about balancing things out.”
Fort Dorchester opened its season with a sweep of Cane Bay. The Patriots beat the Cobras 1-0 March 2. Murgula-Pulido scored the sole goal and Kendrick had the shutout in goal.
On March 4, the Patriots edged the Cobras in a penalty-kick shootout by an 8-7 margin. After falling behind by a goal, Kennedy scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation for a 1-1 tie. After two overtime periods without a score, the game was settled by PKs. Nick Smith had the win in goal and made the game-winning penalty kick.
“The guys showed a lot of heart and determination,” Veloso said. “It’s good when a game doesn’t start out your way and then you kind of find your way. To their credit they stayed with it.”
Fort Dorchester has a series with Stratford this week, traveling to the Knights March 9 and hosting them March 11. Then the Patriots open their Region 8-AAAAA schedule by traveling to Ashley Ridge March 16 and hosting the Swamp Foxes March 18.
“The region is probably about as wide open as it has ever been,” Veloso said. “Our rivals in the district have a lot of great players and coaches. West Ashley has been building their program the last couple of years and Stall played Wando tough in their first game of the year. It’s not realistic for you to think you won’t lose a region match so you just have to be prepared to play through the ups and downs of the season and to make the best of your chances.”