Fort Boys repeat as region champs

Fort Dorchester Boys Basketball Coach Thomas McElveen says his team is underappreciated.
The Patriots defeated Summerville 47-38 Feb. 12 to clinch their second consecutive Region 8-AAAAA Boys Basketball Championship. With the victory, Fort Dorchester wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 9-0 record and will host a first-round playoff game Feb. 23.
“This means a lot,” McElveen said. “Back-to-back region championships and (despite) COVID going 9-0, I love it. Our guys show a lot of grit, but we don’t get a lot of respect.”
Last season, the Patriots advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Despite that and the team’s winning streak this season, not everyone seems convinced the squad is a serious contender. McElveen said it was brought to his attention some television commentators were recently singing the praises of some other Lowcountry teams but not his.
“We went to the third round of the playoffs last year just like Goose Creek,” McElveen said. … “I thought that was a slap in our face, especially because we are undefeated. I don’t understand why we aren’t talked about more. Goose Creek has a good team, but my guys are playing ball too. We just want some respect.”
The Patriots had a performance at Summerville worthy of talking about. Fort Dorchester trailed by three points at half time, but took a four-point lead into the final quarter. Summerville closed the lead to two points early in the fourth quarter, but had players in foul trouble. That helped the Patriots close strong and clinch the region title.
“Our inside game is strong and we got them in foul trouble by passing inside,” McElveen said. “Also their guards like to be aggressive. Their guards are really good players, but once we got them in foul trouble things started going good for us.”
Demetris McKelvey led the Patriots’ offense with 14 points. Omar Green and Davion Joyner both finished with 11 points. McKelvey also led the team in rebounds with 7. Kawuann Wright had 4 rebounds and Joyner had 3.
Two days before, Fort Dorchster defeated West Ashley 54-46. Joyner scored a team high 16 points while Green added 15 points and both Temple Simmons and McKelvey added 7.
Fort Dorchester will host the Region 5-AAAAA runner up in the first round. That will likely be either Dutch Fork or River Bluff.
“They both have had the Lowcountry’s number so they like coming down here, but we are looking forward to it anyway,” McElveen said.
The Fort Dorchester Girls fell 50-20 to Summerville to drop to 2-4 on the season and 0-4 in the region. Ashleigh Goings led the Lady Patriots with 6 points. Both Jordan Mapp and Anika Henneman added 5 points.
Two days earlier, Goings drained 26 points against West Ashley, but it wasn’t enough. The Lady Wildcats topped Fort Dorchester 57-38. Both teams will play next in the region tournament scheduled for Feb. 16-17.