Football teams eager for a sense of normalcy

In today’s world, football teams face new problems and a lot of uncertainty.
The cancelation of in-person school across the state for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19 means football teams can’t have spring practice or group weight-lifting and conditioning activities.
“Having our players take a football class has really helped our program but this spring they weren’t able to attend that class or have spring practice,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “That probably puts us two to three months behind. We really work hard at being physical and spring is normally a time for us to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
Spring practice is also a time when coaches can evaluate players and consider strategic changes.
“Losing spring practice will certainly limit our ability to develop and grow our team’s chemistry on the field,” Pinewood Prep coach JW Myers said. “It also takes away from the time we have to install plays, evaluate skill level and be able to determine the best positions for our players to be successful. I don’t think it will be a complete loss but it certainly does not help.”
Neither the South Carolina High School League, nor the South Carolina Independent Schools Association has made any decisions concerning when teams will be able to resume group activities.
Late June and early July are typically a time when players are encouraged to amp up their strength and conditioning and when skills players participate in passing competitions to hone their skills, but no one knows when teams will be allowed to resume such activities.
LaPrad said he is hoping officials find a way for training to resume while still being safe. Perhaps teams could stagger workouts, limiting the number of athletes in a weight room or on a practice field at one time while spreading them out according to social distancing guidelines. If a solution isn’t found soon, there could be more disappointment ahead.
“With football you have to train in order for the sport to be safe,” LaPrad said. “You can’t just start the last week of July or first week of August and expect these young athletes to play. You do that and you are putting them at risk for injuries. I’m hoping that worst case, we will be able to get back on the field to train by July 1. I would love for it to happen in June, but if we start any later than July 1 I think they will have to back up our schedule because athletes have to be in shape if they are going to play football.”
Myers is also hoping things can get back to normal soon.
“I think if we are able to get together as a team sometime in June or even as late as July 1, losing spring practice will not be a complete loss,” Myers said. “Our main goal right now is staying positive with our team and making sure they are focusing on what’s important. What’s important now is that they continue to complete all their academic assignments and prepare their bodies physically for when we do return to normal football activities.”
For now teams wait and think of creative ways to stay connected.
“Creating a Google Classroom to post workouts, team information, and conduct virtual team meetings is one way we have tried to work around not being able to meet in person,” Myers said. “We are even thinking of ways to conduct spring practice virtually. We could have position meetings via Google Hangout so we can begin to install and go over plays for the upcoming season. Obviously this is not ideal but we have to adapt and be willing to do things that are out of the ordinary.”
If football is put on hold for too long it could have far-reaching consequences.
“I don’t want to sound like a cliché, but I don’t know if we can make it without football,” LaPrad said. “Especially down South the funds used to support all the athletic teams, from the costs of uniforms for all the boys’ and girls’ teams to the costs of transportation for them, largely comes from a school’s football and basketball programs. It’s the same for a lot of colleges so I’m worried about the future of sports.”