Football players receive All-State honors

Cane Bay, Fort Dorchester, Summerville and Woodland landed players on the 2020 South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s All-State teams.
Fort Dorchester senior Dwayne Wright is one of only three running backs who received regular All-State honors. Wright carried the ball 161 times this season for 1,216 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions.
Summerville offensive lineman Jackson Campeau and Fort Dorchester offensive lineman Jordan Richards, as well as Cane Bay defensive lineman Deondre’ Smith, also received regular All-State honors. Campeau anchored a line that helped Summerville to a 4-4 season and Richards anchored a line that helped Fort Dorchester to a 7-1 season. Smith helped Cane Bay to a 4-4 season.
Several other local players received 5A honorable mention All-State honors. They include Summerville punter Alex Hudemer, defensive lineman Carnell Jones, defensive lineman De’Andre Jones, kicker Gage Lewis and defensive back Jordan Porter and Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Devin Gaddis, receiver Keith Desassure, receiver OJ Washington and quarterback Zolten Osborne.
Woodland landed six players on the Class AA All-State Team. Quarterback Keyaun Johnson, linebacker Robert Johnson and defensive back Zackery Cobb received regular All-State honors while Jalen West and Jevon Walker received honorable mention All-State honors.
CLASS 5A All-State Team
Quarterbacks: Josh Davis, Stratford; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork; Undre Lindsay, Gaffney
Running backs: Riley Myers, River Bluff; Chance Black, Dorman; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester
Receivers: Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork; Christian Watkins, Northwestern; Elijah Spence, Dutch Fork; Jordan Smith, Ridge View; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood; Solomon Butler, Berkeley; Zavier Short, Chapin
Tight ends: Robbie Ouzts, Rock Hill; Griffin Reid, Dutch Fork
Offensive line: Caleb Godfree, Carolina Forest; Chase Sweigart, Chapin; Jackson Campeau, Summerville; Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester; Nicholas Solomons, Spring Valley; Thornton Gentry, Chapin; Tyson Draughn, Dorman; Sawyer Whitman, Gaffney
Athlete: Caden Sullivan, Boiling Springs; DeQuandre Smith, Spring Valley
Defensive line: Brian Cook, Spartanburg; Deondre’ Smith, Cane Bay; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View; Justus Boone, Sumter; Ryan Wynn, TL Hanna; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley; Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney
Linebackers: DeShawn McKnight, Sumter; Adam Molnar, River Bluff; DJ Hutcherson, Blythewood; Gregory Johnson, Northwestern; Isaiah Boyd, Lexington; Judah McJimpsey, Spartanburg; Jesus Dowdle, Gaffney
Defensive Backs: Jy Martin, Byrnes; Adam Janack, Carolina Forest; John Javis IV, Spring Valley; Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek; Randy Caldwell, Mauldin; Trace Danley, Dutch Fork
Specialists: Adam Roberts, TL Hanna; Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern
——Honorable Mention——
Alex Hudemer, Summerville; Bennett Galloway, Chapin; Camron Eubanks, Dorman; Carnell Jones, Summerville; Colin Bryant, Wando; Conner Lehmann, Chapin; Dakota Quinonez, Byrnes; De’Andre Jones, Summerville; Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek; Derrick McCroey, Northwestern; Devin Gaddis, Fort Dorchester; Dre’ Pinkney, Boiling Springs; Edward Owusu, Dutch Fork; Ethan Rennels, Boiling Springs; Gage Lewis, Summerville ; Jason Tore, TL Hanna; Jay Billingsly, TL Hanna; JD Ratliff, Spartanburg; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Jordan Porter, Summerville; Josh Calloway, Chapin; Josiah Schrodt, Lexington; Keith Desassure, Fort Dorchester; Key’Shard McCroey, Northwestern; Marc Wells, Northwestern; Matt Smith, Spartanburg; Nana Burris, Byrnes; OJ Washington, Fort Dorchester; Randy Caldwell. Mauldin; RaShaun Smith, Goose Creek; Sam Greer, Chapin; Tay McCroey, Northwestern; Trevor Timmons, Blythewood; Undre Lindsay, Gaffney; Will Mattison, Northwestern; William Joyce, Spartanburg; Malik Harper, Boiling Springs; Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester; Dreshun Dogan, Dorman; Luke Janack, Carolina Forest ; Zion Lindsay, Dorman.