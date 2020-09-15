Fidler ready to lead the Swamp Foxes

from 7
The Ashley Ridge Football program has a new head coach and two new coordinators, but most of its other varsity coaches are returning from last season.
Shane Fidler is in his first season as the head coach for the Swamp Foxes Football team. He served as the head coach at Waccamaw the past three seasons and took the program from a 0-10 record in 2017 to a 7-4 record last season. Prior to taking the job at Waccamaw, he served as an assistant football coach at Colleton County.
The Swamp Foxes have experienced their share of success, but only won three games last season. Fidler is looking to get them back on track.
“My philosophy is very simple,” he said. “I’m here for long-term success, not short-term. We are not going to cut corners to win an extra game this year. Players have to buy in. Our philosophy is HUNT ¬- Hard work, Unselfishness, No excuses and Toughness. Those are our core values and we are going to live by them.”
He is confident his assistant coaches will help him lead the team in the right direction.
“It’s very refreshing to be here and have the coaching staff and resources we do here,” he said. “We have so much experience on our staff. I am very lucky and very blessed to get these guys.”
Fidler filled his offensive and defensive coordinator positions with a pair of coaches who held those roles at other Lowcountry Class AAAAA teams last season. Former Summerville offensive coordinator Hunter Spivey will head up the Swamp Foxes’ offense this season while former Stratford defensive coordinator Chris Collins will head up the Ashley Ridge defense.
“I worked for Chris at Colleton County,” Fidler said. “He is a Summerville grad but had never worked in DD2 before. I worked with Hunter before I worked with Chris. How crazy is it that I have the two guys I worked for and learned the most football from as my coordinators. They are doing a wonderful job. The organization and execution for the little time we have been together has been excellent.”
Long-time Ashley Ridge coach BJ Bellush returns and will serve as the program’s assistant head coach, strength and conditioning coach and receivers coach. Former West Ashley head coach Bobby Marion joined the Ashley Ridge staff last season and will serve as the run-game coordinator and work with the tight ends. Joe Hauff returns to serve as the special teams coordinator.
“BJ has been a great resource for me with his loyalty, knowledge of the kids and the school and just the work he puts in,” Fidler said. “Bobby is excellent in the run game and has a lot of little tricks. He and Coach Spivey really work well together. Joe has also been a head coach. He is extremely talented and experience at coaching defense.”
Other experienced coaches returning to the varsity staff include Ray Wilson (offensive line), Jarrett Johns (defensive line) and Brian Givens (running backs).
Jacob Poston has been pulled up from Ashley Ridge JV team to help coach linebackers and Kenny Glover joins the varsity staff this season to help coach linemen. Jack Simczak will work with the kickers. Other coaches who will pitch in include David Loh, Jake Jenkins, Ben Charpia and Doug Thames.
Jeff Snow will serve as the head coach for the Swamp Foxes’ JV team and Corey Harris will serve as the B-Team head coach.