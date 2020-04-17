Families have special season cut short

For families with multiple athletes, having a season shortened can cut twice as deep.
It’s not unusual for family members to enjoy and participate in the same sports. It’s not even uncommon for siblings to be teammates. This spring there are several local varsity teams that have siblings on the roster.
However, the years when things line up for a family to have siblings on the same high school squad are cherished because they offer unique opportunities and for most families are the exception rather than the rule.
Before it got cut short due to school closures, this soccer season was shaping up to be a special one for the Weaver family. Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer Coach Mark Weaver has two daughters on his varsity team this year, senior Sloan and freshman Reilly Kaye.
“As a father and a coach, this season is one that you look forward to since your children are young,” Coach Weaver said. “The one year they get to play together for their school. To be able to watch Sloan, a team captain, show Reilly Kaye what it takes to play at a varsity level was going to make this season super special. In the brief season we were able to play, I witnessed the joy and admiration Reilly Kaye had for Sloan during practices and games. I was able to see them enjoy their time together playing the game we all love, even though it was just for a moment. They had a connection on the field that only comes from being sisters and that showed as they cheered each other on at every opportunity. Although the season was cut short, it will always be a season I cherish.”
This year also marks the first chance Swamp Fox senior Jordan Hardy has had to play high school soccer with her sister Reagan, who is a freshman.
“Reagan and I have watched each other play soccer since our eyes first opened,” the senior said. “We have always been each other’s biggest supporter. Now Covid-19 has come into our lives and taken the sport we love. It has taken away my last soccer season ever. I’ve played for 15 years and to have it taken away is heart wrenching. To have the one year taken away when I would’ve been able to play with Reagan makes me cry. With our chemistry on and off the field we would’ve been unstoppable. I can see the (headline) now ‘Hardy Sisters take it all.’ I just wish we could’ve made that happen.”
The Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer team has three sets of siblings on this year’s varsity roster. Twins Madison Pascal and Lauren Pascal are freshmen. Senior Brandi Reilly and sophomore Jessie Reilly are both returning lettermen for the Fort. Senior returner Ambrea Hills is sharing the field with her freshman sister, Angele Hills, this season.
Their parents had really been looking forward to the 2020 season.
“Raising children who are active in sports is not easy,” mother Michelle Reilly said. “They had separate training days, separate games, separate travels. With all this, never did the thought cross my mind that they would play together. The joy of watching them pass to each other, that simple look the other would give her sister, that understanding between them ¬- that is what we enjoy the most. The way they encourage, support, cheer for and defend each other is what it’s is all about. I don’t know when we’d have the chance to see them play together – ever – again.”
Because her daughters are three years apart, there have only been a handful of times over the years Marie Hills and her family could watch them compete together.
“This year was special to our family because it was the only year we could see them on the fields of Fort Dorchester playing side by side,” she said. “Ambrea is a senior so this is her last year before leaving to play at Francis Marion University. My husband and I laughed because we knew Coach Floyd would have her hands full with how competitive they are with each other. They definitely have their share of arguments, but when a match starts they play so well together. It’s like they know what each other is thinking.”
The Pinewood Boys Soccer team features three sets of brothers - senior Jack Jeffrey and freshman Joe Jeffrey, sophomore Jay Diffley and freshman Nolan Diffley, and freshmen Max Keller and Nate Keller. Twin seniors Evan Jackson and Nolan Jackson are both on the Summerville Boys Soccer team while twin sophomores Erin Reed and Mere Reed are both on the Summerville Girls Soccer team. The Ashley Ridge Boys Soccer team includes the sibling duo of senior Jacob Dupske and sophomore Evan Dupske.
The family ties don’t end there. Summerville senior Sam Rasner is holding out hope his final season playing under his dad, Green Wave Boys Soccer coach Jason Rasner, will be able to resume. After this season, Pinewood Prep freshman Jessica Osborne still has three seasons to play for her mother, Lady Panthers Soccer coach Gail Osborne.
Families with athletes involved with other sports have also had their special season interrupted, or potentially cancelled, due to the pandemic.
Senior Mikayla Goodwin is a catcher for the Lady Green Wave Softball team this season and her sophomore sister Logan is a catcher for the team. Senior TJ Tillman and sophomore brother Tristen Tillman are both on the Green Wave Baseball team this year.
Junior Madeleine Ingram and freshman sister Caroline Ingram are both on the Ashley Ridge Softball team. Junior twins Josh Stansbury and Jacob Stansbury are both on the Fort Dorchester Baseball team.