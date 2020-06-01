Fall 2008 the year Swamp Foxes earn first win

from A7
In the fall of 2008 the Ashley Ridge Football program launched its inaugural season.
With what would seem a skeleton crew compared to the Ashley Ridge teams of today, the Swamp Foxes loaded the buses Aug. 22 and headed to Johnsonville High. Upon arriving, the squad stepped onto the gridiron for their school’s first football game.
Ashley Ridge opened with only freshmen and sophomores, which limited the number of athletes who came out for football. Despite this, its teams competed at the varsity level from the start. Talks with coach Doc Davis revealed many of the team’s athletes lacked football experience and in fact some of them had never played organized football.
So it was no surprise when Johnsonville finished the night as the victor. Results were similar for the Swamp Foxes the next three weeks. Then, on Sept. 25, the Swamp Foxes met one of their first milestones by defeating Cane Bay 14-12 in The Cobra Den.
It was a great setting for the historic win. Both teams had formed just that summer. Both came to the stadium that night looking for their first win. Both had a fan base of enthusiastic students excited to be part of a brand new school and setting the bar for their school’s tradition.
Below is the Summerville Journal Scene article on the game, published Sept. 25, 2008:
Ashley Ridge had players step up when they were needed most to earn a historic win over Cane Bay Friday.
The Swamp Foxes held off a potent Cobra attack at Cane Bay High School to earn a 14-12 win in the first battle between the Lowcountry’s two newest high schools. The schools opened this fall with only freshmen and sophomores and both football teams entered the game looking for their first win.
The game featured several turnovers and miscues, but was packed with action. In the second half, the Cobras had the Foxes backed into a corner on a number of occasions, but Ashley Ridge stepped up to prevent Cane Bay from capitalizing.
“Getting the first win for the varsity program is good, but I don’t think we played particularly well on either side of the ball,” Ashley Ridge coach Doc Davis said. “Of course, they had something to do with that. They outplayed us in many regards so we feel fortunate. Our defense struggled, but we stopped them when we had to. I feel both teams are better for having played this game and we are about as evenly matched as you are going to get.”
The Cobras mounted an 86-yard drive on their opening possession of the third quarter to score. Fritz Simmons capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Cane Bay up 12-7 with 4:18 remaining in the quarter. The two-point conversion pass was broken up by linebacker Kevin Lester.
Cane Bay stopped the Foxes on their ensuing drive, recovering a fumble at its own 10-yard line. The Cobras then moved the ball to mid-field, but their drive was cut short when Brandon Woodward recovered a fumble to return possession to Ashley Ridge.
Swamp Fox quarterback Cameron Cox made them pay a few plays later, connecting with receiver Seamus McKinney for a 30-yard reception to move the ball inside the 10. Two plays later he ran in from four yards out. Kicker Daulton Robinson hit his second PAT kick of the night for the 14-12 score.
The Cobras had the ball inside the 10 twice in the fourth quarter, but both times the Foxes had successful goal-line stands to preserve the lead.
Despite that, it was also a historic night for the Cobras, who scored for the first time Friday. The program’s first varsity touchdown came on the final play of the first half. Running back Fritz Simmons broke free for a 26-yard gain, but then fumbled. Teammate James Bishop picked the ball up and returned it 35 yards for the Cobra’s first touchdown. An excessive celebration penalty moved the PAT back and Tre Deloach blocked the attempt for Ashley Ridge.
“That’s football in its truest form when you have two teams of ninth and 10th graders learning how to play,” Cane Bay Coach Jeff Cruce said. “That’s the way it should be. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win, but I’m not disappointed with the effort. These teams are about equal and that showed. It was fun to watch and we scored so that’s one monkey off our back.”
Ashley Ridge’s first touchdown was set up by an interception by lineman Joseph Wood. On Cane Bay’s second possession, he made the pick around the Cobra 10 and returned it to the 5. On third down, Cox threw to McKinney for a 4-yard touchdown catch with 2.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Cox completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for approximately 140 yards and a touchdown. McKinney finished with 10 receptions for more than 100 yards.
Cane Bay showed a strong ground attack as Bishop surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark and Simmons had approximately 80 rushing yards. Cobra QB Brandon Hall completed 4-of-9 passing attempts for approximately 50 yards and had some big runs.