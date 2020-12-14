Faith knocks off two-time champs

Faith Christian’s boys basketball team counts a thrilling last-second win over a two-time defending SCISA champion as one of its four victory celebrations in the early portion of the season.
The Knights improved to 4-2 with a 53-52 win over Clarendon Hall on Friday that avenged an 18-point loss to the Saints 10 days earlier.
“I like the makeup of this team,” Faith coach Steve Guerry said. “We have senior leadership and a host of underclassmen role players.”
Cooper Alvarado’s deep 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left put the Knights over the top. Fellow senior guard Elijah Ortiz drew the defense and dished over to Alvarado for the winner. Alvarado also had another key bucket moments earlier as the Knights pulled within 52-50.
Alvarado, a senior guard, paces the Knights on the scoreboard with 18 points a game. He also contributes three assists and three steals.
Ortiz kicks in 16 points, three assists, four steals and three blocks.
“We can count on one or both to carry the scoring load,” Guerry said. “They do it in different ways but both are efficient. And they are our best individual defenders as well. There’s no ego. They’ve been doing this for three years together now.”
Both are two-time all-region picks.
Another impact senior has been forward Jake Balogh, who leads the team in work done around the glass.
“He’s also a great secondary playmaker,” Guerry said. “He is the most skilled player on the team overall.”
Junior forward Tyler Kimmel is a solid starter and has provided the Knights with versatility to play inside or outside.
“The other starting position has been a rotation of capable role players,” Guerry said. “We have 12 guys on the team, and there is very little separating players four through 12 so every practice is a competition for playing time.”
Guerry is in his third season at Faith Christian.