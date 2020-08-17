Dorchester School District Two resumes athletic activities

Dorchester School District Two athletic teams have resumed group training.
In mid-March, COVID-19 shutdown high school sports in South Carolina. In mid-June, local teams began having group training and conditioning once again under strict safety guidelines. However, only 16 days after teams resumed those activities, administrators and athletic directors cancelled all athletic activities for Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools “in an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and staff.”
To the delight of students and coaches a like, teams at those schools are now back to work. The district’s swimming, girls’ golf and girls’ tennis teams were allowed to open practice Aug. 17.
“Our swimmers were ready and itching to get back in the water,” Ashley Ridge Swim coach Victoria Merritt said. “They want to see their teammates and be a part of something. In the spring they couldn’t see their friends every day and then the excitement of summer league was taken away. A lot of the things they had to look forward to were cancelled so now that there is a chance for a high school season they are very ready for it.”
Cross country and volleyball teams are being allowed to open their practices Aug. 24 while football and cheer teams will open practice Sept. 8. However, football and cheer teams will be allowed to have group conditioning starting Aug. 24.
The South Carolina High School League has pushed back opening day of the football season to Sept. 25 and the beginning of the football playoffs to Nov. 13. Swimming, girls’ golf and girls’ tennis teams in the league are now allowed to open their season Aug. 31. Cross country and volleyball teams are now allowed to open their season Sept. 7. Competitive Cheer teams are now allowed to open their season Sept. 13.
So far, coaches haven’t indicated that COVID-19 has caused the number of athletes interested in participating in fall sports to drop.
“Most of the kids who can return are back and we have a lot of new kids,” Merritt said of her program. “Students have been home for the last six months so now they are ready to do something.”
Team activities and competitions will be handled differently this summer and fall as officials try to ensure everyone remains safe. However, officials are planning to work just as hard to ensure athletes continue to reap the benefits of organized sports.
“We want to build team spirit from the beginning and get them to buy into that team mentality so things won’t be that different,” Merritt said. “We will encourage them to wear that mask and be proactive and smart because at the end of the day it is about keeping yourself and your teammate safe. If they want a season then they have to be safe and wear that mask right up until they get into the pool and the moment they get out put it back on.”
Schools that belong to the South Carolina Independent Schools Association opened practice for their fall sports teams Aug. 3. Some of those teams have already opened their season. However, SCISA football teams won’t have their first games until Aug. 28.