DD2 winter events to start without fans

The coronavirus has landed another blow in its fight to suck all the fun out of everything.
The basketball season for Dorchester School District Two high school teams is scheduled to begin Dec. 1. However, on Nov. 23 school officials decided this season would begin without the presence of fans at home games. Summerville High School Athletic Director Brion Rutherford confirmed fans will not be allowed at basketball games or wrestling matches at SHS, Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge, at least at the start of the seasons, due to concern of the spread of COVID.
“It is a district-wide decision,” Rutherford said. “On Monday district officials met with the principals and athletic directors from the three high schools and we agreed this was the best thing to do, at least for now. We will review the decision weekly.”
Wrestling matches are scheduled to begin in mid-December.
Officials are planning to make some sort of virtual viewing of events available to fans. SHS officials are planning to put games out through Facebook Live, but each school is making its own decision on how to best provide viewing for fans.
If the rate in the number of COVID infections in the area slows enough, some fans may be allowed at events later this winter. However, the schools already had policies in place limiting how many fans its gym would accommodate this winter because of COVID.
“I know people aren’t going to like this,” Rutherford said. “I get it because I have kids who participate in sports, but if this is the only way the kids get to have a season we have to do it. We are already hearing of basketball teams that have had issues. We are putting together a plan that we hope will allow us to at least get the parents of athletes into the gyms.”
Earlier this year, athletes who participate in spring sports only got in a few events before their seasons ended due to school closures.
The decision the district made regarding winter sports is in line with what many college and professional sports team are doing.