Crush Cancer Week check presented

A week-long drive at Ashley Ridge High School produced both moral and monetary support for an athlete enduring a challenging time.
During Crush Cancer Week (March 13-19) the school had multiple activities designed to honor and help Peyton Harbert, an Ashley Ridge golfer who is battling Ewing sarcoma. Most common in children and teenagers, Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.
Students, faculty and staff purchased T-Shirts and participated in numerous theme-based fundraising activities for the drive. Harbert was also the guest of honor at an Ashley Ridge baseball game and soccer match during Crush Cancer Week.
The drive produced $2,800 for the Harbert family, which on April 15 received a check from the Ashley Ridge Athletics Booster Club.