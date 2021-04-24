You are the owner of this article.
Crush Cancer Week check presented

Ashley Ridge High School officials present a $2800 check to members of the Peyton Harbert family.

A week-long drive at Ashley Ridge High School produced both moral and monetary support for an athlete enduring a challenging time.

During Crush Cancer Week (March 13-19) the school had multiple activities designed to honor and help Peyton Harbert, an Ashley Ridge golfer who is battling Ewing sarcoma. Most common in children and teenagers, Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

Students, faculty and staff purchased T-Shirts and participated in numerous theme-based fundraising activities for the drive. Harbert was also the guest of honor at an Ashley Ridge baseball game and soccer match during Crush Cancer Week.

The drive produced $2,800 for the Harbert family, which on April 15 received a check from the Ashley Ridge Athletics Booster Club.