Cross country teams gear up for 2020 season

The unofficial start of the high school cross country season had a new twist this year.
Local cross country athletes traditionally come together in downtown Summerville each August to participate in the Race For The Ark 5K run prior to the official start of the high school season. That was not the case this summer, but high school distance runners did complete a 2020 Race For The Ark virtual course at various locations Aug. 22.
In response to COVID-19, the 21st Annual McElveen Race For The ARK event was switched to a virtual format. Officials with the ARK Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the non-profit organization that hosts the annual event and benefits from it, didn’t want to risk hosting hundreds of participants during a time when the need to slow the spread of COVID-19 is critical.
Because of restrictions placed on teams by the South Carolina High School League, many runners weren’t allowed to compete alongside all their teammates during this year’s virtual event, but there were no restrictions preventing them from competing as an individual.
Pinewood Prep is a member of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association, so its cross country team has already opened practice and therefore was able to meet at the school Saturday so its runners could run their virtual course together. The Panthers are scheduled to open their season Aug. 29 when they will travel to Columbia for the Palmetto State Classic.
Teams from public schools in the state weren’t allowed to open practice until Aug. 24 so runners at Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools couldn’t gather in large groups for this year’s ARK Race. Those cross country teams will be allowed to open their 2020 season beginning Sept. 7.
At 8 p.m., Sept. 19, the Panthers will host their annual Pinewood Invitational, a meet where SCISA teams get to compete not only against each other, but also against teams belonging to the South Carolina High School League.
Fort Dorchester is scheduled to host its annual cross country invitational at 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
Results from the 21st Annual McElveen Race For The ARK virtual event are scheduled to be announced Sept. 14.