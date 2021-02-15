Cobras advance; Wash hits 500

Cane Bay High School's wrestling team finished strong Saturday to give Coach Tim Wash his 500th career victory in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The visiting Cobras bounced Socastee, 48-22, to move on to the next round. They visit Summerville High School on Monday in the state quarterfinals.
The Green Wave edged Lexington High School 37-30 on Saturday.
The Cane Bay-Socastee match began at 106 pounds and the Cobras never trailed.
Cane Bay's winners were Lucas West (fall, 106), Jay Peace (fall, 113), Brandon Flory (inj, 126), Jalyn McKeen (fall, 145), Ben Newton (dec, 160), Alex Lawless (inj, 182), Will Coker (dec, 195), Sean Price (forf, 220) and Jayden Ferguson (forf, HW).
Coker's 9-6 decision put the Cobras over the top, 36-22, with two bouts remaining.
Wash started his coaching career in 1988 at James Island High School. He's also made stops at Lugoff-Elgin, Rock Hill and Berkeley high schools before taking over the Cobras program.
He won three Class AAA crowns while coaching at Lugoff-Elgin in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and his 1992, 1995 and 2000 squads were state runner-ups.
Wash later led Rock Hill to Class AAAA runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2005.