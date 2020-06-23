Christmas participates in national baseball showcase

Fort Dorchester rising senior Tyler Christmas earned an invitation to one the nation’s most prestigious baseball showcases.
Christmas, a Patriots’ middle infielder/pitcher who has verbally committed to Duke University Baseball, represented the Lowcountry at the Perfect Game 2020 National Showcase June 17-21 in Hoover, Alabama. Coaches say the invite only event is designed to give the best rising senior baseball players in the country an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of pro scouts and college coaches. For this year’s showcase, some of the best the Class of 2021 has to offer gathered at the Hoover Met Sports Complex so scouts and coaches could get a concentrated look.
Andy Burress, owner and national high school director for the 5 Star National Baseball program, wasn’t surprised Christmas received an invitation to the showcase.
“Tyler is an above average base runner,” Burress said. “He leads off for one of the top teams in the country and plays a great second base. He’s a tremendous leader and outstanding young man. He’s always the first on the field and the last one to leave. We’ve enjoyed having him in our program.”
As a sophomore for the Fort Dorchester Baseball team, his last full season with the varsity squad, Christmas had 26 hits including three doubles and a home run. He had a .420 on base percentage, .381 slugging percentage and .310 batting average. Christmas had 17 RBIs, scored 21 runs and stole four bases to help the Patriots earn their first region championship in several years.
Bishop England pitcher and College of Charleston commit Daniel Brooks also represented the Lowcounty at the Perfect Game 2020 National Showcase.
Since its inception in 2001, 404 former Perfect Game National Showcase participants have played in the big leagues. A total of 2,493 past participants have been selected into the MLB draft.