Chemistry, championship experience plus for Cobras football coaches

Cane Bay High School football coach Russell Zehr has a pair of state championship rings from his days as an assistant at Ninety-Six High School. He’s not alone with some championship experience.
Three Cobras assistants have also been on coaching staffs that won state football titles over the years: linebackers coach Tim Wash, defensive line coach Barry Avant and offensive coordinator Shane Todd.
“We’re very fortunate to have the staff we have here,” Zehr said. “Any one of these guys will tell you you have to be good to win a state championship but you also have to be a bit lucky. Those are hard to come by. They can take what they've learned about reaching a championship level and pass it down to the kids."
Zehr enters his 11th season as the head football coach at Cane Bay this fall. He also leads the Cobras’ defense, his original position when he came to Cane Bay High School as part of the first football staff at the school in 2008 under Jeff Cruce.
Continuity is a strength on the Cane Bay sideline.
“We haven’t had any turnover in the last three or four years on the varsity staff,” Zehr said. “It’s a great thing. The kids know what to expect from the coaches. The coaches know each other and they’re committed to the kids in our program. We evaluate things every year and work on fixing the things we can.”
The Cobras return three starters on defense. Joining Zehr on the defensive side of the ball are Wash and Avant.
Wash has multiple state titles as a wrestling coach, too, and just recorded his 500th career victory on the mat last winter. He’s been with Zehr since the beginning.
“He’s been around for a long time and knows the game,” Zehr said. “He’s got a way of getting the most out of his kids.”
Avant, who has been at Cane Bay since 2014, has been a head football coach at multiple schools and led every position group at some point or another. He guided Allendale-Fairfax and Manning to state championship games and was an assistant at Berkeley when it last captured a state crown in 2009.
“He knows it all,” Zehr said. “He’s been very successful wherever he’s been.”
Another defensive coach is volunteer line coach Chris Summerville.
On offense, Todd and the Cobras return six starters. Todd has been with the school since it opened and is also the Cane Bay baseball coach. He has state championship rings in football and baseball from his days at Stratford.
“I feel like we’ve got the chance to be competitive,” Zehr said. “We don’t have a ton of depth but I think our first 22 have a chance to be pretty good. It’s all about hard work. We’ve got to get them in shape. We’ve got to get them fundamentally sound. We’re going to be solid at quarterback, running back and receiver. The offensive line will be a bit young but we started three sophomores last year.”
More offensive coaches are line coaches Jeff Bleamer and Austin Smith, receivers coach Ira Owens and running backs coach Greg Sharpe.
“They all work well together,” Zehr said.
The Cobras opened their summer prep last month, even as school was going on.
“We’ve got them coming in four days a week,” Zehr said. “We do 45 minutes inside lifting weights and 45 minutes outside on conditioning. The last 30 minutes we work on individual stuff and 7 on 7 work. We don’t want to have to start over when practice starts in August. It’s been good so far. The weather hasn’t been great but it’s been a typical June in the Lowcountry.”