Chemistry, championship experience plus for Cobras football coaches

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.