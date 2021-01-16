Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games cancelled

An event that traditionally gives high school athletes the unique opportunity to represent their state on the hardwood has been cancelled.
Officials with the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) and North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) announced Jan. 13 that due to the continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 they have cancelled the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games.
The annual event planned for Wilmington, North Carolina would have featured the top public high school senior boys and girls basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina.
“As happened last year, our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across the two-state area, coaches, and essential personnel, prompted this decision,” Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA, said.
House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, sponsor for the previous two Carolinas Classic events, fully supports this decision.
“We have enjoyed our past involvement with the players, coaches, and community partners, and look forward to a return of the Classic in 2022,” Tom Teachey, director of community outreach for House of Raeford’s North Carolina locations, said.
Both state coaches associations will still name 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star teams to honor 40 student-athletes for their outstanding achievements. Officials said to look for an announcement regarding the 2021 Carolinas Classic rosters in early February.