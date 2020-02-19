Call steps down as Green Wave Football coach

Joe Call will not return to lead the Green Wave Football team next season.
Summerville High School Athletic Director Brion Rutherford, on Feb. 19, announced Call had stepped down as the school’s head football coach.
“This is a personal decision,” Call said. “My wife and I have discussed this at length and although it is tough, I know that in my heart it is the right decision. I am going to miss being a part of the community and this school and Summerville will always be dear to my heart. Summerville is and always will be my hometown. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as we transitioned the football program into the As1One era.”
Call is a former Green Wave quarterback who after playing for and graduating from The Citadel was hired by his grandfather, John McKissick, as an assistant Summerville football coach. Following McKissick’s retirement, Call took over as the programs interim head coach in 2015. He dropped the interim tag and officially took over as the school’s head football coach in 2016.
“Our football program, and all of Summerville High School, for that matter, have been extremely fortunate over the last 17 years to have Joe Call as a part of our school family as a teacher, assistant coach, head coach, and mentor to hundreds of Green Wave,” Rutherford said. “In the last five years in particular, Joe displayed strong leadership and tenacity in taking over the program from his grandfather. I personally wish Joe and his family well in the next chapter of their life. Joe Call will always be a Green Wave.”
The decision wasn’t easy for Call.
“There are not enough words to describe what Summerville High School and the town of Summerville has meant to my family and to me,” Call said. “My grandparents moved here nearly 70 years ago and helped mold this town and this school into what it is today. I was born here, raised here, played here, and spent 17 years of my professional career here as a teacher and coach. After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I decided to end that time here.”
Under Call’s leadership, Summerville claimed the Region 8-AAAAA Championship in 2018 and finished with an 11-3 record after advancing to the Lower State Championship game. In 2019, Summerville finished at 7-4 after advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
“I would like to thank my coaches, players, support staff, and Dorchester School District 2 for making the past five years possible,” Call said. “You believed in the vision and you worked tirelessly to continue the tradition of excellence that was set before us. I hope you have grown through me as much as I have grown through you. As I have said before, ‘it is not if adversity arrives in our lives, it's when. How we grow through those trials is what will make us successful.”
Rutherford said the school will begin a vigorous search for the next leader of the Green Wave Football Program.
“In the meantime, Hunter Spivey and Ahren Self will continue to provide support and leadership for our student-athletes in the classroom and weight room as we prepare to compete at the highest levels of 5-A football moving forward,” Rutherford added.