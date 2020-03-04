Brown, McElveen head all-region list

Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester both landed three players on the 2019-20 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Basketball All-region Team.
Ashley Ridge senior Ahmad Brown, who averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game this season, has been named the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Brown was also selected for the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAAA Boys Basketball All-state Team.
Ashley Ridge seniors Hampton Summerhill and Rashad Brown were also named to the all-region squad. Seniors Antione Parker and Jerald Howard and sophomore Demetris McKelvey represent Fort Dorchester on the team. Parker also received all-state honors.
Senior Nick Freitag is Summerville’s only player to receive all-region honors. Also making the team were Stall’s Kevin Stokes and Michael Gardner and West Ashley’s Kaiden Mines Sr. and Jahleel Porter.
Fort Dorchester’s Thomas McElveen has been named the Region Coach of the Year. This season, McElveen led the Patriots to a 20-6 record and their deepest playoff run in years. After tying with Ashley Ridge for first place in the region, Fort Dorchester advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling 53-44 to Dutch Fork.
Ashley Ridge also went 6-2 in region games, but both losses were to Fort Dorchester so the Swamp Foxes were awarded the No. 2 playoff seed. Ashley Ridge finished its season at 17-8 after losing 52-50 to Sumter in the first round.
West Ashley received the region’s final playoff berth and fell 48-42 to River Bluff in the first round. Summerville finished its season at 10-16.