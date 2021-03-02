Blake, Joyner named all-stars

A Fort Dorchester athlete and Ashley Ridge athlete have received one of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s highest honors.
Fort Dorchester junior Davion Joyner is one of only 16 players named to the association’s Class AAAAA Boys Basketball All-State Team. This season, Joyner averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to help the Patriots to a 9-1 season. Fort Dorchester’s only loss of the season came in the first round of the state playoffs to River Bluff.
“Davion Joyner is a special guy that every coach would want to have,” Fort Dorchester coach Thomas McElveen said. “He is very selfless. He sacrificed a lot of his scoring ability for others to get involved.”
Goose Creek’s Yaturi Bolton and Demetri Simmons and West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter were the only other Lowcountry players to make the all-state team. Dorman’s Jalen Breazeale was named the 5A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Ashley Ridge senior Vanessa Blake is one of only 16 players named to the association’s 5A Girls Basketball All-state Team. Blake, a four-year varsity letterman, averaged 18.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this season to help the Swamp Foxes to a 6-6 record. She has signed to play collegiately for Radford University.
“Vanessa is a coach’s dream player,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “She’s gonna bring it every night but most importantly she is a great kid. I think she will make an immediate impact at Radford next year.”
Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles, Wando’s Dylan Silber and West Ashley’s Kristen Jenkins were the only other Lowcountry players to make that all-star team. Clover’s Aylesha Wade and Ridge View’s Laila Acox share the 5A Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.
Blake was also recently honored by the organizers for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, who selected her for the 2021 South Carolina Girls Roster. She is the only Lowcountry athlete, male or female, to be selected by the organizers this year.
Normally the event pits the top senior basketball players from South Carolina against the top players from North Carolina during a set of all-star games. However, for the second consecutive season, the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.