Bisbano signs with the Cobras

Pinewood pitcher/middle infielder Aidan Bisbano has signed with the Coker University Baseball program.
During a signing celebration at Pinewood earlier this month, Bisbano officially committed to playing his college baseball for the Cobras. He selected Coker over several other programs.
“Aidan had a strong summer for his travel team so he has received a lot of interest from both in-state and out-of-state colleges,” Pinewood coach Jay Buddin said. “He really likes the coaches at Coker and what that program has to offer him. He is a kid with a huge upside as far as how he can develop so he should have the opportunity to play there early on.”
Bisbano was Pinewood’s No. 2 pitcher last season and hit third in the lineup. Before the Panthers’ season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was hitting over .400 and had notched a pitching win against Lawrence Manning.
“He has a lot of pop in his bat and is truly a dedicated player,” Buddin said. “He plays shortstop for us, but because of his size he is also well suited for a corner infield position. On many days when I leave the school Aidan is still out in the batting cage, trying to get better. In all my years of coaching he is also the only kid I have had who every day after practice comes and shakes my hand and thanks me. Of course with COVID we aren’t doing the hand shake anymore.”
The Pinewood senior is the son of Dean and Jeanine Bisbano.