Birchwood leads an explosive Lady Patriots team

Veteran coach Jason Birchwood has taken the reins of the Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer program.
Taryn Floyd served as the Lady Patriots coach the past several years and led the team on multiple successful campaigns before stepping down to take a position as a school administrator. Her shoes aren’t easy to fill, so Fort Dorchester officials turned to Birchwood.
Before he took several years away from high school coaching, Birchwood helped build the Pinewood Prep Boys program into a state power that claimed multiple state championships.
“I really wanted to do something to try to help the North area specifically,” Birchwood said. “I’m excited about the opportunity. We would like to do well in the region and create a buzz so that players who didn’t play this year will see something positive is happening and will want to come back to the program. I want to continue the work coach Floyd did and continue fostering a family environment.”
The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 4-3 start this season. Fort Dorchester swept a pair of two-game series against Cane Bay and Stratford, but lost individual games to Phillip Simmons and Ashley Ridge, both by a one-point margin.
“We are capable of scoring against any team,” Birchwood said. “We have two or three players who are among the top players in the region. We just have some work to do maturity wise and defending. We need to watch being over committed in certain areas rather than staying compact and disciplined, but that is something we can work on as the season goes along. We have players who can score goals, we just need to put a framework around that.”
Sophomore forwards Angele Hills and Parker Christmas give the Lady Patriots a double threat up top. The team’s midfield is anchored by sophomore Grace Mowery and freshman Jessica Stancil, who have also factored into the team’s attack this season.
“They are going to garner a lot of attention so they will be more successful if they can share the ball,” Birchwood said. “We started preaching the importance of that. You have to share the ball in order to create space and I like the combinations I saw against Ashley Ridge.”
The team took a hit when its defensive leader, Lauren Pascal, suffered a major injury early this season. Now junior McKenna Lewis is trying to step into the role of leading the back. Freshman Gabrielle Sierra Domingo and sophomore Madison Pascal are sharing time in goal this season.
Lewis and fellow juniors Hannah Daly and Jessie Reilly are in their third season with the team so they will also be looked to for leadership.
Other members of the team are freshmen Erin Semple, Sarah Newhard and Macey Wilkenson, sophomores Adela Michelle Maldonado Herrera and Isabella Tronco, and juniors Ximena Sanchez and Makenzie Slater.
“The administration here wanted to bring somebody in to build a foundation and challenge the girls and they have been great,” Birchwood said. “The players are understanding this isn’t just about soccer and have stepped up to the challenge. Teaching life lessons to kids is one of the most important things we can do.”
Fort Dorchester hosts Goose Creek at 7 p.m. March 25 and travels to Stall March 30.