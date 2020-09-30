Battle of the Ashleys is Friday

from A7
The Ashley Ridge Football team opened its season against one of the top teams in the area and may be in for a battle again this week.
The Swamp Foxes fell 41-20 to Fort Dorchester in the season opener for both teams. The game was scheduled for Sept. 25, but postponed until Sept. 26 due to lighting in the area.
This Friday, Ashley Ridge hosts West Ashley. The Wildcats are 1-0 after defeating Stall 59-14 in their season opener.
New Ashley Ridge head coach Shane Fidler points out the Swamp Foxes had a strong finish against the Patriots. He still has faith in his squad.
“We are going to fight until the end no matter what,” he said. “Right now we need to get back to work and get ready for West Ashley. Our kids just have to believe they can do it. I know they can. I’ve watched them on the practice field and seen them in scrimmages so now they just need to come out here and from the opening kickoff, not just in the fourth quarter, they have to understand they are capable of no matter who they step on the field with, across the state, they can compete with them.”
The Swamp Foxes scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday. Senior running back Troy Grant swept right for a 16-yard TD run. Khalil Whitaker forced a fumble that he then recovered to set up the score.
Later in the quarter, Sinsierr Bachelor made his second interception of the game to set up a 34-yard TD pass from Connor Black to Shaheid Ladson.
Grant also put Ashley Ridge on the score board with a 24-yard TD run in the second quarter. That cut an early Fort Dorchester lead to 13-6.
“Troy is a tough runner and he is getting better at understanding situational football,” Fidler said. “Those are the positives that I see. Things we work on in practice every week. I’m starting to see our message get through but we still have a long way to go. Slot receiver Shaheid Ladson played an impressive game on special teams and offense. I think Connor Black showed a lot of grit as a quarterback. I’m proud of our offensive line.”
The coach is hoping that as his team develops more mental toughness it will become more and more competitive.
Kickoff for the battle of the Ashleys is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.