Barracudas, Tiger Sharks finish in Top 10

The new kids on the starting blocks had a strong performance during the 2021 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet.
The 2020 City Meet was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this summer marked the return of the swimming league’s prominent championship event. The season-ending meet moved to the North Charleston Aquatic Center, where swimmers from 17 teams competed July 9-11.
The North Charleston Barracudas, one of two new teams to the league, and the Newington Tiger Sharks led the way for the Dorchester County teams and both finished in the Top 10.
Snee Farm scored 2,910 points to capture its 29th City Meet title. North Charleston was only 91 points behind and claimed runner-up honors. The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales finished in third place with 2,629 points.
Newington placed seventh with 2,161 points. Legend Oaks placed 11th with 1,359.5 points. Ashborough placed 14th with 971.5 points. The Summerville YMCA placed 15th with 865.5 points and the Cane Bay YMCA, the association’s other new team this summer, placed 17th with 391 points.
On the final day of competition, North Charleston’s Luke Green established new association records in the Boys 13-14 Butterfly (24.44), Backstroke (25.63) and Individual Medley (56.70). Teammate Hunter Javier won the Boys 13-14 Breaststroke with a 29.84 time. The Barracudas Boys 13-14 Free Relay Team set a new record with a 1:35.14 time. North Charleston also won the Girls 11-12 Free Relay (1:52.01), Mixed 11-12 Medley Relay (2:00.08) and Mixed 13-14 Medley Relay (1:49.80).
Newington’s Cassidy Lima set a new record in the Girls 15-18 Freestyle with a 23.74 finish. The Newington Boys 15-18 Free Relay Team set a new record with a 1:27.01 time.
Tiger Sharks swimmer Derek Marsaa won the Boys 7-8 Free with a 15.65 time. Wade Collier won the Boys 7-8 Backstroke with a 20.34 time. Ryan Fischer won the Boys 15-18 Breaststroke with a 27.40 finish.
Newington swimmer Marlie Crosby won the Girls 11-12 Free with a 26.54 time and was the recipient of this year’s Brittany Dejeet Award.
Other Top 3 finishes by North Charleston included Ellis Wilson (second, Girls 9-10 Back), Hayden Southern (second, Girls 11-12 Free), Sydney Fennell (third, Girls 11-12 Free and second, Back and IM), Julia Reed (third, Girls 13-14 Free and IM), Madelyn Routhier (second, Girls 15-18 Free), Kate Green (third Girls 15-18 Back), Girls 13-14 Free Relay Team (second), Girls 15-18 Free Relay Team (second), Karter Gladis (third, Boys 11-12 Breast), Alex Swetckie (third, Boys 11-12 Back), Finn Routhier (third, Boys 11-12 Fly), Boys 11-12 Free Relay Team (second), Hunter Javier (third, Boys 13-14 Free and IM), Will Cumbie (third, Boys 13-14 Back), Chase Bryant (second, Boys 13-14 Breast and third, Fly), Charlie Green (second, Boys 15-18 Back), Cohen Phillips (second, Boys 15-18 Breast), Boys 15-18 Free Relay Team (second) and Mixed 15-18 Medley Relay Team (third).
Other Top 3 finishes by Newington included Marlie Crosby (second, Girls 11-12 Breast and third, IM), Grace Marsaa (third, Girls 13-14 Breast), Cassidy Lima (second, Girls 15-18 Back), Girls 15-18 Free Relay Team (third), Derek Marsaa (second, Boys 7-8 Breast), Wade Collier (third, Boys 7-8 Fly), Tobey Lima (second, Boys 15-18 Free), Parker Azevedo (second, Boys 15-18 Fly and third, Free) and Mixed 15-18 Medley Relay Team (second).
Summerville Y swimmer Joshua Blauch placed second in the Boys 13-14 Free.
Legend Oaks Swim Team Top 3 finishers included Aria Christie (third, Girls 7-8 Free), Aislynn Kane (second, Girls 7-8 Breast) and Colin Phipps (third, Boys 15-18 Breast).